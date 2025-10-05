Frances Staudt, a 16-year-old athlete in Washington state, faces a civil rights complaint for refusing to play basketball against a boy. And she is fighting back.

Back in February the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) filed a civil rights complaint on Frances’ behalf to the Department of Education after the school district reportedly launched an investigation into Frances for “misgendering” her transgender opponent.

On February 7, after warming up for a game, Frances told her coach that she refused to play against the “quite obvious” male on the opposing team. Her mom, Aimee, says Frances approached the school athletic director, who responded that the school will not discriminate based on sexual identity in accordance with Washington state law.

The Tumwater School District in Washington released a statement on the controversy: “We recognize that students and families hold diverse perspectives on various topics, including participation in athletics, and we respect the rights of individual students to make their personal decisions regarding their participation in athletic events.”

“As a district, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive environment where all students feel safe, supported, and valued,” it read.

Yesterday, Frances made news again, when she spoke out about protecting girls’ sports.

She walked out to speak at a rally and a group of men formed a protective circle around Frances so that she could safely speak about having to compete against boys. Activists tried to drown out her words with sirens. Frances refused to be silent.

We made this video for her. And the men who offered their protection and support.

For all the adults who are still too afraid to speak up, I get it, I really do. But if 16-year-old Frances Staudt can do it, so can you. Let Frances be your inspiration.