This Memorial Day, XX-XY Athletics is partnering with a non-profit called 50 for the Fallen based in Colorado — like the brand — to support veterans and first responders. 5% of sales from May 16th to May 31st will go to 50 for the Fallen.

I spoke with the founder Chad Conley about the organization, why he started it and why he supports the brand’s mission of protecting women’s sports.

What is 50 for the Fallen?

Chad:

50 for the Fallen was formed in response to the worsening mental health crisis experienced throughout the Department of Defense. Our mission is to find veterans and first responders in crisis, facilitate their mental health treatment, and stand by them through the healing process.

We start by doing a 50-mile ruck or walk. 50 for the Fallen encourages participants to walk, talk, and share their "WHY". When you’re tired, you are more willing to reveal your feelings. You break down a bit. And that is why we do these walks.

We walk 50 miles in about 18 hours. It isn’t easy but it helps participants get to the place where they can ask for the help they need.

Why did you start the organization?

Chad:

I’m a Green Beret. I did several tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. I lost a lot of friends to combat, suicide and illness and I was grieving and struggling with these losses.

In 2020 I started walking. And I didn’t stop. Not for 50 miles. And I needed that time and space to grieve and open up to my own feelings. And I realized this is what veterans need. They need to be a little worn out, broken down a bit, so they are in a place to ask for help. So, I started 50 for the Fallen after that walk. And we’re there for veterans and first responders when they are ready to do that.

What happens after the 50 miles?

Chad:

Suicide is a huge issue in the veteran population. The mental health crisis has escalated into unprecedented numbers consuming many of the men and women we served beside. As we enter into a postwar era, now more than ever our veterans need a community that won't leave them behind.

So we provide funding for veterans and first responders seeking mental health care treatment. We cover travel expenses, in patient or outpatient services and private therapy sessions in the event of any bureaucratic red tape. We stand by our patients and their families through the healing process. Our goal is to get them on their feet, prevent suicides and point these brave men and women towards a productive life once they are back at home.

Why do you support XX-XY Athletics?

Chad:

I have a 4-year-old daughter. I want her to be able to play sports on an even playing field. It’s really that simple.

I met you a few years ago through a mutual friend and I believe in you and your mission with this brand. I’m thrilled to partner and work together to raise awareness for both of our organizations.

Donate Now to 50 for the Fallen or simply make a purchase from XX-XY Athletics and 5% of sales will go to the organization.