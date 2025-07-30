I have a pretty encyclopedic knowledge of fashion advertising from the last 30 or so years. It was fun looking back at the rise of sexy jeans ads, and then the decline, in my last stack about the return of normie advertising via American Eagle Outfitters’ Sydney Sweeney campaign.

I would venture a guess that literally no one in the world has made more jeans ads than me — from my 3 years at the Levi’s ad agency in the 90s, to 3 years at Gap and then 23 at Levi’s.

Some of my favorite Levi’s ads of all time rely on the age old formula of hot guys and girls looking cool (and hot) in Levi’s. I’ve got some other faves too, that I made, which were less focused on hot-ness. They are funny or joyful and less reliant on sexy. Both can work. Both tap into human truths — we are attracted to attractive people and we like to have fun. And jeans are made for having fun.

It’s not complicated.

I was feeling nostalgic — I love great ads! — so I thought I’d dump some of my faves here. I did so many over the course of 2 1/2 decades so this is just a smattering of the ones I loved from my time and even before. Tell me your faves.

Some you may know, some you may not.

“Laundrette”, a Levi’s European ad, 1985. The ad features hot guy of that moment Nick Kamen (British model and singer), washing his shrink-to-fit 501s at the laundromat. It’s got it all. Product focus, cute guy, cute kids, cut away to old ladies and not old ladies swooning. What more could you want? It was so iconic within the hallowed halls of Levi’s because of the success it drove for the brand in Europe that they remade it with Beyonce last year.

No idea what this one is called but it has a young Brad Pitt in it, 1991. I mean, Brad Pitt. Say no more.

“Pool Boy",” 1992. Do we need more evidence that hot guys can also sell jeans?

“Creek” ad for 501 shrink to fit jeans, 1994. Again, hot guy. Maybe naked? Nope. One of my all-time faves. It so goes against the grain aesthetically of what is supposed to work for an ad. It’s black and white (yawn?), takes a while to get to the punchline, long and drawn out set up with horses and no product. You don’t even see the jeans until the very end. But so good. Chef’s kiss.

Mid 90s, not sure the year or the name. It’s all about that 5th pocket. What’s that pocket for anyway? Well, it’s called a “watch pocket” but people use it for all sorts of hidden stashes — use your imagination. We did entire campaigns about this tiny pocket. I was at the ad agency for Levi’s by this time doing boring things like managing budgets.

Another 90s winner. It’s called “Prague” and in it a guy trades his Levi’s for a car. In Prague. This was when all the Gen Xers were going to live in Prague (including my now husband) and teach English. Anyone who was hip and cool did it. (Which means not me.) Cute, everyman guy in his underwear. This one leans into Gen X vibes and humor vs hotness. And it worked.

Here we have one from 1999, featuring super model and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Daniela Pestova for Levi’s cut off shorts. Beautiful girl, excitement, danger, product emphasis. Tried and true formula. This was the year I started at Levi’s. I worked on it, but at a very junior level. Learned a lot about what works.

This one (I don’t remember what we called it) is mine when I was at Levi’s (after my agency days) and I got in heaps of trouble for it. It’s from the early 2000s, I don’t remember the exact year. It features two young people, unbuttoning their jeans. But the misdirect is that they aren’t about to have sex, they are about to jump off a pier into the water. The daring-ness of youth! The sexiness of the button fly. We pulled the ad after a day because of the conservative backlash to suggesting young people were gonna have sex. The early days of cancellation were upon us. I still like it.

This one was also mine. It’s called “French Dictionary” and it launched low rise jeans for men in 2002. Yeah that was a thing, and I am kind of hoping they don’t make a comeback. It stars Gael García Bernal, Mexican actor and filmmaker who starred in arty much fawned over films in the 90s. There’s a story, there’s product, there’s intrigue, there’s love. All in :30 seconds. What’s not to like?

Here’s another one I did in the mid 2000s. Pretty girl borrows her boyfriend’s jeans. His loyal dog chases her up a tree until she has to give them up. His bond with his dog and his jeans cannot be broken.

Ok I’m going to skip way ahead because it’s probably getting boring, though I’m enjoying this walk down memory lane.

This one is from 2014. Yes it’s mine. I was the Chief Marketing Officer by this time. For the globe — all 110+ countries that Levi’s operates in. It re-introduced the brand to the world after a long decline. It’s called “Just Don’t Bore Them.” The brand had lagged for years and had to come to be known as boring old guy jeans. This was meant to show all the fun and sexy and cool things that one does in a pair of Levi’s. It’s less of a story, more of a montage, featuring the broad range of hip people who do fun, daring stuff in their Levi’s. It definitely leans into the diversity of the day but you still get hot guys in their underwear, hot girls in their underwear, and a cute old guy. It worked.

Ok last one. This one is called “Circles.” We launched it in 2017. We won a Cannes Lion award, the top advertising award — which I think is dumb. It is definitely of the diversity ilk but it is fun and joyful. The idea behind it — we are united in our differences. Which, in today’s world, feels heretical. The world today tells us that we are different in our differences and no one can ever connect with another human. This one was a huge success — not just in terms of awards, but in terms of driving the business and bringing the brand back to the center of culture. The message — everyone wears Levi’s. Let’s live how we dance. I do still love it. You can tear me apart for it as of the DEI mode of thinking but again, it is pure joy due to the great music track and dancing. No one is a victim. Everyone is having fun.

Ok that is my walk down memory lane. So much good stuff. It was honor to work on such a great brand for so long.

Hope you enjoyed it!