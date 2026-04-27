I was at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as a guest of The Daily Wire, there to celebrate free speech and a free press.

I felt honored to be in the room. I mean who am I? Why would I get to be there?

I’m not a journalist. By and large that is who was in the room. Along with government leaders. But mostly journalists.

I’m just a mom. And a business leader.

But I’ve lost a career I spent 30 years building so that I could exercise my right to free speech. So in some ways, now that I think about it, it made perfect sense for me to have a seat at a table in that room. I’ve stood in the breach.

I started this brand — XX-XY Athletics — because someone needs to stand up and say the obvious: Men can’t be women. Women deserve their own sports and spaces.

That anyone who says these very basic and TRUE things has been cancelled, fired, de-platformed and censored for over 10 years now is a travesty. That we — XX-XY Athletics — continue to be censored and banned from various platforms means that travesty continues. But I keep speaking up.

People often ask me as it pertains to my speaking up for open schools during covid: Why was that the hill you were willing to die on?

My answer, every time: If you aren’t willing to die on a hill for free speech and children, do you even have a hill?

I do.

Just before the festivities were about to begin at the dinner, a commotion erupted and suddenly everyone was screaming “get down, get down.” We ducked under our table with two waitstaff. Gunshots rang out.

We had no idea where the shots were coming from or whether the gunman was right outside the door behind us. Some people ran. We stayed huddled under the table as law enforcement and Secret Service agents rushed past, securing government leaders and whisking them to safety.

When things quieted slightly, though screams still filled the air, I got up with one other person from my table and we ran. We found an exit, spilled into an alley, and kept running until it felt safe.

We had no idea what had actually happened. Early reports claimed the shooter was dead, but that wasn’t true. We were stuck for a while — maybe an hour? maybe two? — in a cordoned-off area with National Guard everywhere before I finally ducked under the yellow tape and walked the half hour back to my hotel.

After several days to reflect, I will tell you this:

I am more determined now than ever to fight for free speech in this country. The way I do that is simple—I speak freely.

It’s a cliché, but if we don’t, the bad guys win. The worst among us win.

It is on each of us to speak up, to speak the truth, to do so boldly such that we defend this principle that our country — about to turn 250 years old — was founded upon.

I hope you’ll join me. Do not let fear get in the way. We can’t.

Freedom is worth fighting for.