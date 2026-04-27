Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
2h

Thank you for your stances on open schools during COVID and your ongoing crusade for girls and women’s sports.

As a recently retired family physician, I am appalled, embarrassed, and ashamed by my profession’s complicity in the lunacy in both crises.

There are evil malevolent forces behind both, I believe. Also, money, I suppose.

It astounds me that delusional men in women’s sports aren’t just laughed off the stage, field, court, slopes.

Keep up the good fight!

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Jack Gallagher's avatar
Jack Gallagher
3h

Amen. Love that line: "...do you even have a hill?"

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