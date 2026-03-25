So for everyone following our Meta saga at XX-XY Athletics, I wanted to provide a little update!

We are back on. Our ad account is un-suspended. Whew. That’s the good news.

Meta confirmed that it was a spike in negative “feedback” on our ads, late Thursday night. This happened just a few hours after Elon Musk retweeted Riley Gaines in XX-XY Athletics. Coincidence? I don’t think so.

Meta confirmed none of our ads violated their advertising policy. Which they shouldn’t. Meta reviews every ad before it goes live.

So what we have here is a tyrannical minority forcing their will on the people by mass reporting. And even if our suspension isn’t permanent (it’s not), it certainly gums up the works for a time. And causes problems for us, which is their goal. (Meta represents somewhere between 20-30% of our traffic to our website; having no advertising there creates a challenge.)

The fact that Meta or any social media platform still has these processes in place (and the angry mobs know it) is what allows for this kind of mob injustice. The crazies know that if they mass report, it will trigger the algorithm and we’ll get shut down. No human review. Just shut it down.