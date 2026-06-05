There is a photo floating around X from last weekend’s California state track and field finals. Here it is:

This photo was taken by a photographer sent by Alliance Defending Freedom. They deserve full credit for capturing such a telling moment.

If the phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words” ever was more true, I can’t think of when.

Let’s break it down.

AB is by himself. He looks a bit manly, if we’re honest, and he looks pretty darned entitled. Maybe I’m reading too much into it but he looks like he’s thinking: “Whatever, hate me all you want. I’m going to smoke the competition.” (Yeah, you’re a guy who wouldn’t even have qualified for state if you competed in the boys’ division.) The entitlement!

And if I may . . . can I just make one sort of less relevant comment — the way he holds his hands! He does it when he’s running, jumping etc. The wrist is flexed. He does it after he jumps too. It seems an imitation of what he perceives to be feminine and it drives me nuts. I think it is also because he can’t make a real fist because of the long fake nails. Blecht.

Do you see it? It is so not athletic. It’s annoying. Who runs this way? What real athlete?

But now, let’s look at the ladies on the left. Could their faces say more!?? The one in front in the maroon tank is not having it. She is pissed. Look at her! I love this girl.

She needs her own meme like the one MyKayla Maroney had after the Olympics in 2012. Maroney was the gymnast who was supposed to win gold in the vault, but delivered 2nd place silver and was not impressed with her own performance. This face that she made atop the podium spawned “MyKayla is not impressed” memes and a photo op with President Obama.

Who can do it? Who can make that young woman a meme!?? She deserves it because she is not having it.

Ok, now on to the boys. These guys are amazing, too. Their faces say it all — oh no, man. You are not going to do this. Are you? Seriously?

Now, some users on X seem to think that they are ogling AB, thinking the boy is hot. I’m pretty sure that’s not what it is. I think they are stunned at the audacity that a person as obviously male as AB is is trying to pass himself off as female. And he is getting away with it. Because California lives in the perpetual unreality of gender woo.

Anyway, at XX-XY Athletics, we couldn’t help but make the photo into a video. It’s simple but effective. Enjoy!