Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lance S's avatar
Lance S
12hEdited

Not only the girl in the maroon top, but I love the expressions on the other girls (white top, black top). IMO, their expressions are saying "What the F*** is HE doing here?"

Reply
Share
Brian M's avatar
Brian M
11hEdited

The flipping of the wrists is a learned affection taken up by gay guys, just like the warbling, higher pitched voice. AB is probably gay and so has learned that affection from peers and media, but wants to compete against women in track so he can win. I am fine with guys being gay. Their choice. But gay guys are not a threat to women in sports. Trans guys are.

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Sey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture