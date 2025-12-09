There is a line of thinking out there that says: if a boy’s puberty is blocked he should be able to compete against girls because the benefits of male physical maturation are thwarted. So they’re basically like girls. (No, they aren’t.)

Earlier this year, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) put this very rule in place.

The LPGA’s updated 2025 sex policy for elite competitions generally prohibits trans-identified males who have experienced male puberty from competing, but allows participation if a male is “transitioned” before puberty (before age 12 or Tanner Stage 2) and maintains testosterone below 2.5 nmol/L.

The LPGA says that their policy aims to ensure fairness in elite women’s golf by recognizing potential competitive advantages from male puberty.

“Potential”?? No they are proven advantages. Males are stronger. The LPGA know this. In men’s professional golf, tees are significantly farther back from the hole than in women’s, often by 40-100+ yards per hole, leading to total course lengths that can be 500-700 yards longer for men. They know! These aren’t potential advantages, they are real advantages and the sport of golf is structured around them!

The gap in male vs female speed, strength and height widens post puberty.

Why all these shenanigans?? Just make the rule, LPGA. No men in women’s golf.

But I guess, as yet, the organization is too afraid to ban males outright so they are doing this convoluted dance that the LPGA claims reflects science while protecting fairness — and clearly attempts to cater to the “trans” movement. When in fact, it fails on every count.

Also, getting tested regularly for testosterone is not invasive but a one-time test for sex by spitting in a cup is? Please. Nothing these people do makes any sense.

While this new LPGA rule is an improvement (from no rule barring men from women’s golf) we must not compromise. We must continue to demand clarity and precision in the rules — females only in women’s sports.

Here are some of the reasons why even if male puberty is blocked these males should not compete in girls’ sports. (And I’m not even going to get into the perverse incentives of allowing boys’ with blocked puberty to be able to compete in girls’ sports and thus be seen as “real girls.” I’m just going to stick with facts of retained advantage.)

Testosterone

Testosterone first increases to puberty-like levels in boys during the first two trimesters of a mother’s pregnancy. This testosterone “injection” is responsible for the development of male genitalia.

It happens again in the first 6 months of a boy’s life. This mini-puberty results in boys’ genitalia briefly appearing more prominent.

The real spread in performance — the giant leap forward for boys — does happen during puberty, which generally happens in boys between the ages of 11-14. Post puberty boys have approximately 15-20x more testosterone than girls and are 10-15% faster and 40% stronger.

My daughter is 9 and plays on various soccer teams with boys. Right now she can keep up. She’s very aggressive on the field (and off!) which helps. But it’s clear from watching the older kids play that she won’t be able to in about 3 years. The best girls wouldn’t make strong but not even the best boys’ teams. With very few exceptions.

She can be great, if she sets her mind to it. She is very athletic, fast and aggressive. But she’ll have a hard time playing with the boys in 3-4 years. This is not a knock on her athletic abilities. It is the reason we need girls’ sports.

Ok next point . . .

Menstruation

Boys don’t menstruate and never will. So even if a boy has been put on puberty blockers and doesn’t reach full male maturation, he won’t menstruate. He will never have a uterus! He will be a hampered boy, but he will not be a girl. (And on that note, girls aren’t hampered boys and it’s insulting to all females to look at it this way. Would we let a one-legged man compete against women? No. It’s ridiculous on it’s face.)

Girls have to deal with periods — the cramps, the bleeding, the discomfort — once a month for their entire sporting career. Boys don’t. Even if they think they are girls.

Eating disorders

Furthermore, beyond the challenges menstruation poses to female athletes, in some sports coaches actively try to stave it off in female athletes and this leads to a high prevalence of eating disorders.

Studies suggest that up to 45% of high level female athletes suffer from eating disorders. No doubt because there is tremendous emphasis put on weight and potentially on delaying menstruation in some sports by coaches. So females are again dealing with challenges that male athletes — including those with blocked puberty — will never have to face.

I can speak from direct experience that this is true in gymnastics. The overt and stated reason for wanting gymnasts to be super skinny is to prevent curves and boobs which will make it harder to flip (not really true, but that is the very outdated mode of thinking of some coaches).

Here’s a terrible story: in the 1980s when I trained, this was commonplace thinking in gymnastics. Keep your weight down, put off menstruation as long as possible. I didn’t get my period until I was 19. My coaches encouraged it, overtly.

At Junior Nationals in 1983, the father of one of my competitors asked my dad, a pediatrician, how to put off menstruation for his daughter. She was taller, bigger and more developed than the rest of us and her dad must have seen this as a disadvantage.

My dad quipped, pointing out how ridiculous the question was: well, you could get her pregnant.

Ok, not the nicest answer. But he made the point. You wouldn’t actually do that to prevent your daughter from getting her period and you shouldn’t actually do anything to prevent her from getting her period. It’s a dumb question, don’t even ask it. Go away.

But the parent was swept up in the coach’s directive, most likely. And concerned his daughter looked bigger and more developed than the other girls and that this would put her at a disadvantage in a subjective sport. He wasn’t wrong. But/and, an eating disorder presents it’s own challenges for any female athlete.

And while male athletes have eating disorders at higher rates than the general male population, female athletes have them at more than 2x the rate of males. By some estimates more than 4x the rate.

Injuries

Girls are at risk of specific injuries that boys are not. ACL tears and neck sprains and concussions, for starters. Why?

Female soccer players are 4-5x more likely to suffer an ACL tear. The main causes are anatomy — girls have a wider pelvis, looser joints and a smaller intercondylar notch (where the ACL sits); neuromuscular — girls have less muscle around the knee for protection; hormones — ligament laxity can increase during menstruation. Boys, even if they think they are girls, will have none of these risks.

For neck sprains and concussions — girls have smaller neck muscles making the head more prone to whiplash from impacts; head size/structure — is also different. Thinner skulls and hormonal differences can lead to more concussions for females.

Yes, males get injured in sports too. But females are more prone to these specific injuries and given that males are not, they have an advantage competing in women’s sports.

Girls aren’t disabled boys

Sending the message to girls that it’s ok for boys to enter their sports if they are hindered by wrong sex hormones is akin to telling girls you are a disabled boy.

No. Just no.

I’m sure I’ve missed some. Add them in the comments.

We won’t stop until the rules are clear. Women and girls’ sports are for those born XX only. Those whose bodies are organized to produce eggs. Women. Girls. That’s it. Test for sex.

If someone uses this argument with you — that puberty blocked boys should be able to compete in girls’ sports, you should reject it.

Side note: People ask me all the time, should I let my daughter play on a team with boys? Sure! If it’s a co-ed team and the agreement going in is that it’s a co-ed team, why not? Even if they are older/post puberty. It is about the agreed upon terms. And if all the teams are mixed sex, then it’s fair. If the league is mixed sex, fine. And if the rules provide for maximum safety for all players.

But if it is a girls’ league and a girls’ team — whatever age bracket, whatever level — it must be all girls. Girls should not be subjected to playing against males when the agreement going in is that the competition is for girls!

