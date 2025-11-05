I feel like the last week or so has been a whirlwind. There has been a whole new wave of people standing up in defense of biological reality. I’ve written about them all here, but will provide some updates below.

First up : MyKayla Skinner, Olympian 2021. Silver medalist in vault in gymnastics.

MyKayla joined our team at XX-XY Athletics last month. She just dropped a new video yesterday explaining why this matters to her: her daughter, Lottie.

@mykaylaskinner2016 A post shared by MyKayla Skinner (Harmer) on Instagram: "I’m fighting for a fair world for my daughter. Would love to see more athletes, especially gymnasts, speak up to protect women’s sports ❤️"

I checked in on MyKayla today and she told me she is overwhelmed by the messages of support. I’m so glad to hear that. It’s so hard to go first. And she is the first gymnast to speak out. In the video above she calls on her USA Teammates and Olympic Teammates to join her.

Second up : Tish Hyman, LA based musician and rapper.

I wrote about Tish a few days ago here. Well, her story has totally blown up since just 4 days ago. I think she has about 70k new social media followers in the last few days, maybe more. That’s my rough count.

She had yet another encounter with the guy in the locker room and then she got kicked out of Gold’s Gym for calling him out. Here’s what happened:

@listen2tish A post shared by Tish Hyman on Instagram: "I need everyone to hear this. Multiple women and I have repeatedly made written reports on this man for coming into our women’s locker room harassing us , and the gym staff has done absolutely nothing!!



He has disrespected me multiple times, and I’ve only been ignored when I quietly reported it. But today I made noise!!



Today as I walked into the locker room he came in behind me and called me a bitch in a deep angry voice. I was TERRIFIED. I RAN OUT INTO THE GYM SCREAMING THERE IS A MAN IN THE REST ROOM!!



I called for help and men in the gym got involved, THANK GOD and the staff finally decided to act.



I CRIED AND SCREAMED FOR HELP.



They removed him—but then they turned around and terminated my membership too, as if I was being punished for speaking up.



I WAS LITERALLY SCARED. THE WOMEN IN THE GYM ALL AGREED WITH ME. MANY were relieved that someone finally said something out loud. Men had to step up to get him out.



And the gym staff, who ignored our safety all this time COULD CARE LESS.



Should we keep giving gyms our money if they won’t protect us? IS IT TIME we CANCEL our GYM memberships until they understand that women’s safety isn’t negotiable.!??



WE HAVE TO TAKE A STAND IF WE WANT TO BE SAFE. WHOS DOWN TO #BOYCOTTGOLDSGYM #boycottgyms



WOMEN !!! THINK OF YOUR SAFETY.

MEN !!! THINK OF YOUR WIVES, SISTERS, MOTHERS AND DAUGHTERS!!



MAKE TRANS RESTROOMS !!!



STOP MEN FROM FROM BULLYING HARASSING AND ASSAULTING WOMEN IN LOCKER ROOMS.



THIS VIDEO I TOOK MYSELF AFTER HE CALLED ME A BITCH AND I RAN INTO THE GYM FOR HELP. THIS GUY IS A PREDATOR!!! HE IS SCARY AND MEAN!!! THE STORIES FROM WOMEN IN THE GYM ABOUT HIM AND MY OWN EXPERIENCES!!!"

And Tish is not backing down.

@gaysagainstgroomers A post shared by Gays Against Groomers on Instagram: "This brave woman got kicked out of @goldsgym because she complained about MEN in the women’s locker room.



Memberships there start as young as 12 with a parent, and 16 alone.



Women and girls NEED single sex spaces.

We stand with you, @listen2tish !



#GaysAgainstGroomers



Our organization is completely independent and funded entirely by our supporters. Help us keep fighting! 👊



❤️ Donate: gaysagainstgroomers.com/donate

🛒 Merch: shop.gaysagainstgroomers.com

📚 Order our books: books.gaysagainstgroomers.com



Together we will END the war on children."

In the last day or so we’ve learned a bit more about the man in the locker room. He’s been convicted of drug trafficking. His name is Grant Freeman, also known as Angel Rising and Alexis Black, depending how he feels that day, I guess. Freeman only began identifying as a woman recently, and has a criminal record in the state of Ohio.

Yesterday TMZ decided to have Freeman on and use his preferred pronouns and not mention or ask about his criminal record. Freeman says there should be bathrooms for “trans women” and separate ones for “trans men” so that “trans women” are safe or something. But if that can’t happen, of course actual women just have to deal with him in their private spaces. He also says he’s had electrolysis on his face. No surgeries. He’s got his parts.

Look at his smirk??!! Watch it! Does he think that red lip is fooling us?

Tish was on as well in a separate interview. You can watch it here.

Tish is so fierce and I cannot get enough of her. And by the way, her membership from the gym has been revoked. And as she states in the interview, she has come across more than one man in the locker room, 6-7 times, in the past few weeks.

Of note, the gym is adhering to California law which operates under self ID. If he says he’s a woman he is. That’s what California law states. What did they think was going to happen?? Predators go where there are vulnerable people. Women, in this case. I’m not lending any forgiveness for these gyms adhering to the law. Someone has to stand up for women. Break the law if you must, and protect women’s privacy and safety.

Tish expressed gratitude to TMZ for having them both on. I, for one, think they went way too easy on him. How do you not even mention his criminal record?? But as some X users pointed out, just seeing him, alerts people to how crazy this situation is. And how unhinged he appears to be.

Third up : Elizabeth Eddy, soccer player for Angel City FC in Los Angeles

I wrote about Elizabeth here. She wrote an oped in the New York Post a little over a week ago. In it, she writes that there need to be strict rules and protections for women in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). She states the league — a women’s league — must be for women only. She says there needs to be dialogue around this issue, rather than censorship and silence and name calling.

And so, ironically, in response Elizabeth got a lot of name calling. The team captain for Angel City gave a press conference a few days after Eddy’s article calling her a racist. Eddy was quiet for a few days after that and I was worried maybe we wouldn’t hear from her again. But we did! She was on “Fox and Friends” yesterday. You can watch it here. She responds with nothing but grace, reiterating to her teammates that they are still invited to her wedding.

I also spoke about the dust up yesterday on “America’s Newsroom.” I raised the fact that Barbra Banda, the highest paid player in the NWSL, is male. He is not “trans” rather has a difference in sex development (DSD).

It is hard to piece together what DSD he has because it is basically hidden from us, but hear is what we know. Zambian player Banda was banned from the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) due to failed “gender eligibility” tests and high testosterone levels, clearly indicating that Banda is male.

Reminder, even the highest levels of naturally occurring testosterone in women come nowhere near the lowest levels in men.

Banda was then transferred to the NWSL Orlando Pride team in 2024. There was a $740k transfer fee paid, and he makes over $500k a year, the highest paid player in the league. He was named 2024 NWSL Championship MVP and 2024 BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year.

This is Banda. I’m not mocking his looks. But that’s a man.

Not long after I spoke about Banda on “America’s Newsroom,” this article came out in Out Sports. I’m “Fox News guest” spewing falsehoods.

Both the NWSL and Orlando Pride, the team Banda plays for, issued statements after my appearance.

Last but not least, fourth up : Dakota Meyer, Medal of Honor recipient and “girl dad.”

Dakota wrote a guest post on this Substack two days ago. His view: men need to stand with women on this. Women shouldn’t have to fight this battle alone. Men need to stand with women not because women are weak, but because they are important.

Read more about Dakota and the partnership here. I think I received more positive feedback on this addition to the team than any other. Probably because everyone wants to see high profile men join this fight.

Ok that’s it. Sorry if there are typos and mistakes. I wrote this fast. Please free to mention necessary corrections in the comments.