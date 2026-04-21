A very quick (and short) update on AB Hernandez, the male athlete from Jurupa Valley High School, who is winning all the track meets that he enters. He’s a senior this year, and I’m assuming already committed to a college and probably been given a scholarship on a women’s track team given his dominant performance this season and last in California. His college commitment hasn’t been announced yet, perhaps to avoid opprobrium, but we’ll learn soon enough.

Anyway, AB did it again! He swept the Mt SAC Invitational over the weekend, winning every event he entered!

He won girls’ long jump and triple jump and high jump.

He leapt 19-4 to win the long jump.

He achieved 41-7.5 in the triple jump.

And cleared a height of 5-10 in the high jump.

The last athlete who won all 3 jumping events at Mt. SAC was Wendy Brown in the 1980s. Brown went to the University of Southern California where she won the 1986 NCAA Indoor Championship in the Triple Jump and later won the 1988 NCAA Championship in the Heptathlon.

Brown competed in the Olympics in 1988 in the triple jump and Heptathlon.

Below, Eric Boal who runs a Youtube channel called Eric Boal Sports, interviews AB about his wins.

What gets me is that Boal speaks (fawningly) as if there is some great insight to be gleaned about AB’s training regimen and inner drive when the obvious reason he’s sweeping these meets is that he is male and competing against females.

And it goes without saying that the stereotypical feminine affectations and batting of the eyes do not make AB a girl. The fake humility is almost too much to take.

You can watch the entire interview here.

A reminder, last year the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) — the governing body for school sports in California — put a makeshift last minute “rule” in place for state championships that no girl would be displaced from the podium by a boy.

Hernandez won the triple jump, was second in the long jump and won the high jump.

Here is Hernandez “sharing” first place with the girl who actually won the girls’ triple jump. Her name is Kira Gant Hatcher. She’s the 2025 California state champion in that event.

CIF seems to have left that modification behind this year, perhaps implementing under scrutiny and protests last year with no intention of continuing it? Hoping the noise over a boy winning girls’ track and field events would die down?

Unlikely.

It remains to be seen what will happen at the state championships this year.