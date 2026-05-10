Our “friend” AB Hernandez, the young man in California who keeps winning women’s high school track events, was at it again this weekend.

Yesterday, at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 Preliminaries at Yorba Linda High School, high school senior AB Hernandez dominated all three of the girls’ jumping events:

Long jump : 1st with 20’ 4¼”. Second place was 19’ 1½” (more than 1 foot behind).

Triple jump : 1st with 42’ 4”. Second place was 39’ 7½” (over 2½ feet behind).

High jump: Tied for 1st at 5’ 2” with Reese Hogan.

The margins in long jump and triple jump were wide, highlighting his male physical advantage.

Outside the venue, a “Save Girls’ Sports” rally drew protesters. They held signs, chanted against males in girls’ sports and accused Gavin Newsom of failing female athletes. Which he has.

Newsom has called boys competing in girls’ sports “deeply unfair” on his podcast in a discussion with Charlie Kirk. Nevertheless, he continues to allow it. Girls are left to defend their own right to fair competition.

In response to protests around this meet and the broader issue, Newsom’s office stated: discussions should be guided by “fairness, dignity, and respect.” He says that he rejects the “right wing’s cynical attempt to weaponize this debate as an excuse to vilify individual kids,” adding his position is to “stand with all kids and stand up to bullies.” So basically he’ll do nothing for the girls who are being pushed off the podium again and again by Hernandez. He stands with the boys, not the girls. Not all kids.

I think, at this point, Hernandez has pushed hundreds of girls out of their rightful spot on the podium. Over two years, countless track meets, 6 spots on the podium, the math here isn’t hard without even counting. But here’s a rough count: with approximately 14 regular season meets, 3 post season meets and six girls shoved down or off the podium every time, that’s 204 girls over 2 seasons that AB alone has stolen from. In one event. If we count all three events he competes in, the number triples.

Yesterday’s event advanced top performers toward section finals and state competition amid ongoing national debate.

Here’s a video from the protest outside the event. From Outkick’s Alejandro Aveela.

It’s getting kind of boring to keep highlighting Hernandez’s wins. But we can’t let it go. He’s stealing opportunities and medals from young women over and over again. What kind of a boy does this? It’s shameless and not a stretch to say he is stealing and being lauded for it.

As my dad said to me this morning, soon the girls’ teams will be all boys.