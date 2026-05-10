Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
7h

Sane Californians need to get organized to help Spencer Pratt and Steve Hilton win. Spencer’s Mother’s Day ad will bring tears to your eyes: https://youtu.be/puFtQgbWHKw?si=miHJEQ1y7RrPTas8

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3 replies by Jennifer Sey and others
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
7h

Let’s be honest.

He’s a charlatan.

His parents are pieces of shit.

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