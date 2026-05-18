It is getting tiresome to keep telling you about AB Hernandez but I’m going to do it anyway. I will admit, I’m feeling rather low at the moment. Between AB Hernandez sweeping the jumping events at this weekend’s CIF Southern Section Finals and Sall Grover being found guilty in the Australian court of “direct discrimination” and then being ordered to pay Jason “Roxy” Tickle $85,000 (US), it feels like we’re sliding backwards.

But, as always, I will keep fighting. Two steps forward one step back and we are in the one step back phase at the moment.

Here’s what happened with our friend AB over the weekend.

This past weekend at the CIF Southern Section Finals in Moorpark, California, Jurupa Valley High School senior AB Hernandez, a boy who says he’s a girl, dominated the girls’ jumping events. Hernandez swept first place in the long jump (20’4.5”), high jump (5’2”), and triple jump (42’4”), winning by significant distances — over a foot in the long jump and over two feet in the triple jump.

AB’s wins are becoming so common it’s practically a joke. But it isn’t funny.

These victories continued a pattern of male athletes outperforming female competitors in events relying on strength, speed and power, where biological males retain clear physical advantages no matter how many bows they wear in their hair.

In response, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) applied a pilot policy adjustment for podium ceremonies and placements. This allowed the actual female winners — Gianna Gonzalez in long jump, Malia Strange in triple jump and Reese Hogan in high jump — to share the top podium step and receive “co-gold” medals alongside Hernandez.

It’s total bullshit and an insult that these winning women had to share the top spot. And it’s an acknowledgement that AB is male. If he wasn’t, no accommodations to the awards stand would need to be made. As Riley Gaines tweeted over the weekend, this is turning into a public humiliation ritual for the girls.

This shared podium arrangement was a direct acknowledgment that the competition was not fair. That Hernandez is a cheat. By providing a double podium spot — one for Hernandez and one for the actual female winner — CIF implicitly recognized that his participation had unfairly altered the outcomes.

On a side note, I find Hernandez’s stance atop the podium to be an insulting display (or cosplay) of femaleness. Not femaleness exactly, rather little girl-ness. (I’ve seen folks on X call it a “broken doll stance” which seems apt.) He is standing there with his feet turned in, pigeon-toed style, in his pink Uggs and with his hands coyly clasped in front of him. No other young woman stands like that on the podium. Because athletes don’t stand like that. It is some sort of weird aw shucks don’t look at me imitation/mockery of how he perceives [little] girls to be.

True first-place honors, earned through superior female performance, were diluted to accommodate the reality of male physiology in girls’ events. In so doing, the boy’s feelings were prioritized over the girls’ rights, and yes the girls’ feelings too. The policy effectively admitted the inherent unfairness while attempting to mitigate the visible displacement of female athletes.

CIF — when you have to twist yourself into knots to try to create the appearance of fairness, maybe you need to wonder why?

Critics, including parents, competitors and advocates for women’s sports, highlighted this as a pathetic and ridiculous public concession: no amount of medal-sharing changes the biological facts or restores lost opportunities for girls. One athlete notably skipped the ceremony, underscoring the frustration. The episode reignites broader debates about protecting fair play and female categories in high school athletic. And shows we have a long way to go.

At XX-XY Athletics, we made this video to mock the whole situation because if you can’t laugh you’ll cry.

FYI. As I mentioned in my post from Saturday, I said I would donate 10% of weekend sales to Sall Grover’s crowd fund. Thanks to those who purchased. I made my donation this morning. It’s public and lists my name so you can see it if you really want to.

Separately, we are offering an I Stand with Sall limited edition t-shirt on our site with proceeds supporting her crowd fund. Here’s men’s and here’s women’s.

Thank you, as always, for your ongoing support.