Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Anne Martinez's avatar
Anne Martinez
3h

Note how smoothly we went from "It's not even happening!" to "Okay, it's happening and it's fine!"

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Blonde's avatar
Blonde
3h

donated to Sall!

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