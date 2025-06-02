As you may or may not have heard, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is a man.

In case you weren’t following the controversy at last summer’s Olympics, Imane Khelif won gold in women’s boxing in Paris in the welterweight division.

Italian boxer Angela Carini faced Khelif on August 1, 2024 in a preliminary round. The bout lasted only 46 seconds before Carini withdrew, citing intense pain from Khelif’s punches.

Carini abandoned the fight after her headgear was knocked off and she signaled to her corner that she could not continue. She later stated she withdrew to “preserve her life.” She then refused to shake Khelif’s hand.

Carini later apologized to Khelif for her reaction. Many believe she was pressured to do so by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as well as from the on-line bullying and harassment that occurred. Khelif went on to the quarter finals from his “win” in this match up.

There was intense controversy prompted by this fight, questioning Khelif’s eligibility to box in the women’s division. Khelif had been disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) during the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi, India, in 2023. The IBA stated that Khelif failed a sex eligibility test but the organization did not provide evidence. The disqualification happened only after Khelif reached the finals; his medal was then stripped.

Before the summer games the IBA was stripped of it’s governing authority due to longstanding issues with governance, financial transparency and ethical concerns. The IOC oversaw boxing in the Olympics instead.

As the controversy over Khelif took center stage, becoming more and more heated, Thomas Bach — then head of the IOC — had this to say:

“Some want to own the definition of who is a woman. And there, I can only invite them to come up with a scientific based new definition of who is a woman.”

Others weighed in as well. Here is Jemele Hill — sports journalist and contributor for The Atlantic. She tweeted this:

“A lot of people need to apologize. I hope Khelif sues some people over their reckless remarks. All this story did was expose ugliness, hatred, and transphobia. As Carini admitted here, she quit because she was upset she was gonna get her ass whooped and other folks turned it into something else.”

This was in response to Carini’s “apology,” which I guess was taken as some kind of “proof” that Khelif was a female?

Well, Thomas and Jemele, I’ve got news! Khelif is in fact a man. Leaked medical reports which include testing for sex show that he has XY chromosomes. It says “Chromosome analysis reveals male karotype.”

And here it is:

The sex testing results were released 36 hours after the newly established boxing governing body — World Boxing — ruled that Khelif would need to undergo sex screening to be eligible for any future fights in the female category.

Alan Abrahamson, an American journalist who disclosed in Paris how the IOC had been warned over a year earlier that Khelif had XY chromosomes, produced the result of a test carried out in March 2023, which prompted Khelif’s disqualification at World Championships that year.

The results — which the IOC knew about — have been challenged as “illegitimate” and the results of Russian disinformation (the now defunct IBA was headed by Russia’s Umar Kremlev). But the test results were certified by the Swiss-based International Organization for Standardization. So there’s that.

Not sure what Jemele Hill thinks. I’m not waiting on any apologies from her or Bach or anyone else who screeched about Khelif being raised a girl (so!?) and how some girls just have a lot of testosterone and how there really isn’t any sort of legit science based test for sex. Cuz, you know, it’s a vibe.

I’m awaiting the on-line response from the masses — yeah well some women have XY chromosomes! Just like some women have penises!

No, they do not.