One of the most — of many — alarming things about the gender cult is how retrograde it is. It adheres to the most rigid “gender” stereotypes. By their definition, a girl or a woman is anyone who “feels” like a girl or a woman. When pressed, all these folks can come up with to explain what “feels” like being a girl means is utter circular nonsense: “I like girl things” or “I wear girls’ clothes” or “I like make up and doing my hair like a girl” and on and on.

Everything feminists fought for — more expansive definitions of “gender” — are thrown in the trash with this bullshit ideology. Which makes me want to throw the whole idea of “gender” in the trash as well. I have, in fact, which is why I’m putting it in quotes here. It isn’t real. It was made up as a way to explain that there are certain social and cultural expectations attached to sex that are created. A “construct,” as people like to say. Old school feminists used it to say — you don’t have to want to be a trad wife (they weren’t called that then) if you’re a woman. That’s the gendered expectation. But it’s not real! It’s a construct!

So this is how we got to the idea that gender expression can be different than sex. But it was meant to broaden acceptable ways of being a woman or a man or a girl or a boy. It was not meant to say — if you behave in ways atypical to the gender construct, you must not actually be the sex that the gender construct is associated with.

No! It’s all gone haywire!

The idea was that because gender is made up we can expand it. Broaden it. It’s not set in stone (like having a uterus is). We don’t need narrow definitions of what is expected of a person if they are one sex or the other.

The whole thing has gotten so screwed up and now of course the cultists say that actual sex is a social construct. This is how you get some girls have penises.

No, they don’t. No girls have penises. Sex is not a construct. It is very much a real thing.

We don’t need the gender thing anymore. Whatever sex you are — male or female, there are two — you can behave and dress however you want.

I am competitive, aggressive, ambitious. And I am a woman. As a child I was absolutely a tomboy, as many female athletes are/were. This is me in 1980 at about 10 years old. My school handed me that flower for pictures in some attempt to make me look either more feminine or more like a hippie? It was sort of a hippie school. When I was younger than this even, I played baseball on an all boys team. I could switch hit. It made my dad, a lifelong baseball fanatic, very proud.

The gender people also claim that the brains of “trans” people are different. That a “trans” woman’s brain looks more like a woman’s than a man’s. But of course, doctors don’t test for that. There are no brain scans when determining trans-ness. There is only self-ID. If their brains are different, test for it, right? Do a scan! Make sure the person claiming “trans-ness” isn’t just having some sort of mental break but actually has that different brain the activists claim is proof.

They don’t though. We know why.

The gender people also claim that chromosomal abnormalities like Klinefelter syndrome — which is a genetic condition where a male is born with an extra X chromosome resulting in an XXY karyotype — are proof that sex is a spectrum. But these are abnormalities. They are proof of nothing. A person born with one leg isn’t proof that humans aren’t bipedal. And, males born with an extra X chromosome are still male. They generally have smaller testicles, reduced testosterone, smaller muscle mass, less facial and body hair, and sometimes they develop extra breast tissue. But they produce (under-produce) sperm. Not eggs. They are male.

Furthermore, if these types of abnormalities are proof of sex being a spectrum, why don’t the doctors test for these when issuing a “trans” diagnosis?

Generally, boys with Klinefelter syndrome are diagnosed during puberty when symptoms like delayed development of secondary sex characteristics or failed development of the testes become apparent. In some instances, the condition is never diagnosed or is only found in adulthood due to infertility. But again, if this disorder is evidence of “trans-ness” existing, then tests should be administered immediately if a male is claiming to be female, right?

Anyway, as we all know, the entire thing makes no sense. And is bound to collapse based on that. The delusion can only last so long. Recovered memory is a stain on the psychotherapy and even broader medical community, right?

From a feminist’s perspective, I find the adherence to backwards stereotypes of the utmost concern. It’s like these people are all trad-wife believers!

My daughter, Ruth (8) is pretty rough and tumble. She will run boys over on the soccer field. And she is currently sporting her 2nd black eye of the year (I’m waiting for a call from the school any minute, concerned about abuse at home). But she also likes sparkles and unicorns.

So does that make her non-binary according to the cult — because she likes “boy” things and “girl” things?

This is a rant. I’ve got no conclusion here other than the whole thing is a house of cards and will collapse on itself because it makes no sense and has no grounding in logic, let alone facts. Even the proof held up — brain scans and chromosomal abnormalities — aren’t used to test the claims of trans-identifying anyone.

All of that said, at XX-XY Athletics, we love tomboys. We believe there is no right way to be a girl. Except to be an actual girl. The only wrong way to be a girl is to be a boy claiming to be a girl. That said, there is no wrong way to be a boy either. Boys can have long hair, boys can be emotional, boys can hate sports, boys can love sports, boys can love math or hate it and they can even like painting their nails. And they are boys.

We made this ad to celebrate tomboys. That’s my daughter Ruth with the soccer ball and the hint of her emerging black eye.

Hope you like it.

