There’s been a recent spate of negative articles about Bari Weiss, the new head of CBS News. And how she’s failing and everyone hates her at the long struggling news division.

If you don’t know who Bari is, and I’m assuming most of you do, here is a brief background:

She was the former opinion editor at The Wall Street Journal and then The New York Times

She rose to prominence after resigning from the The New York Times in 2020 amid accusations of ideological conformity. She wrote this as her resignation letter. Here is an excerpt: Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor. As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions. I was always taught that journalists were charged with writing the first rough draft of history. Now, history itself is one more ephemeral thing molded to fit the needs of a predetermined narrative. My own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views. They have called me a Nazi and a racist; I have learned to brush off comments about how I’m “writing about the Jews again.” Several colleagues perceived to be friendly with me were badgered by coworkers. My work and my character are openly demeaned on company-wide Slack channels where masthead editors regularly weigh in. There, some coworkers insist I need to be rooted out if this company is to be a truly “inclusive” one, while others post ax emojis next to my name. Still other New York Times employees publicly smear me as a liar and a bigot on Twitter with no fear that harassing me will be met with appropriate action. They never are.

She later founded The Free Press, a digital media outlet positioning itself as an alternative to “woke” mainstream journalism, emphasizing free speech and diverse viewpoints.

In early October 2025, following Paramount Skydance’s $150 million acquisition of The Free Press, owner David Ellison appointed Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News. I’ve written about this here.

So that is Bari.

Back to the all the articles about how awful she is. All of the pieces focus on how she is driving the news network into the ground in the three and a half months she’s been in charge and mostly how everyone at CBS News hates her.

Here are some headlines:

Variety claims “CBS News Veers Toward Dysfunction Under Bari Weiss Following Gaffes at 60 Minutes, Evening News.”

The New Yorker calls Weiss’s leadership a “hostile takeover” and asserts that she is “aligning herself with a billionaire class more willing than ever to indulge Donald Trump.” (A Forbes tally identified at least 83 billionaires supporting Democrats in the last Presidential election compared to 52 supporting Republicans. This count includes those who made endorsements, hosted fundraisers, or contributed financially.)

But honestly, the worst part of The New Yorker piece is the picture which makes her look like a deranged lunatic out of the movie Network — a film centered around the themes of corporate greed and media manipulation of the viewing public.

In the Variety article, the writer states: “. . . Weiss is only getting started. She may be getting ready to focus on “CBS Mornings,” mindful that host Gayle King’s salary — valued at around $15 million a year, according to one person familiar with the network — is no longer viable in a weaker media economy.”

How dare Bari think that $15 million is too much money for a morning show host of a show that isn’t doing well? The nerve!

I won’t even get into all the reviews of these two articles which talk about the “shocking revelations” and “fiascos” underway — all cited from anonymous sources i.e. unhappy employees who don’t get to run the ship anymore.

I tweeted about how when a company is flailing and new leadership is brought in, employees under the old guard always hate the new leader. The toxic ones rooting for the new leader to fail need to be rooted out. And let go. It’s always how it is. It isn’t to say the new leader will be successful. Only that this reaction from old employees under new leadership is par for the course — they want it the old way, even though the old way wasn’t working.