Alysa Liu, the American figure skating sensation, has captivated the world with her extraordinary talent and resilient spirit. At just 20 years old, she clinched the gold medal in women’s singles at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, ending a 24-year drought for the United States since Sarah Hughes’ victory in 2002.

She also contributed to Team USA’s gold in the team event, performing to Laufey’s “Promise.”

Liu’s path is a testament to perseverance, marked by precocious achievements, a shocking retirement, a purposeful comeback, and performances that radiate pure joy and artistic purity.

She is captivating precisely because she is doing it for the joy of it. Her gold medal winning performance in the Olympics is touching our hearts because she is performing from the heart. Not to win. Not for money. But for the pure love it.

And it is not for the viewer. It isn’t for us. It’s not for applause, or likes, or clicks, or brand endorsement deals.

And that is why we are so moved by it.

It borders on spiritual.

Liu’s skating career exploded early. Starting at age 5, she became the youngest U.S. senior national champion at 13 in 2019, a record that shattered previous benchmarks. She was the first American woman to land a quadruple jump in competition and the fourth to execute a triple Axel.

By 14, she secured a second national title, followed by a silver at the Junior Grand Prix Final and bronze at the World Junior Championships.

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, she finished seventh — the top U.S. woman — and earned bronze at the 2022 World Championships, the first American woman to medal there since 2016. Her technical prowess redefined possibilities for young skaters.

After all of her early success, in April 2022, at only 16, Liu announced her retirement via Instagram, stunning the skating community. Burnout was the core reason; the sport had consumed her life since childhood. Homeschooled and often training alone, she craved normalcy —friends, family time, movies, and vacations. She felt traumatized by the intense control over her diet, attire, music, and schedule, admitting she often didn’t enjoy skating. Satisfied with her accomplishments, she enrolled at UCLA to study psychology, hiked to Mount Everest Base Camp, and embraced a gap year of freedom.

Liu’s comeback, announced in March 2024, stemmed from a rediscovered passion. During a 2023 ski trip, she realized academic life lacked the adrenaline and challenge of competition. Missing the ice, she returned on her own terms, excluding heavy parental involvement and prioritizing enjoyment over grueling elements like quads.

Last month, she described the love of the struggle, the training, the hard work on 60 Minutes. She said simply: “I love struggling, actually. It makes me feel alive.”

She’s only 20 and she knows this. That eliminating any and all struggle and challenge from life leaves us without meaning. Struggle makes us feel alive, it makes us resilient and it makes triumph all the sweeter.

After announcing her comeback in March 2024, she went on to train in the Bay Area and she won the World Championships in March 2025 — just one year later.

She approached the 2026 Olympics with a mindset of fun and an opportunity for self-expression on the world’s stage. She’d already achieved everything she’d ever wanted to achieve in skating. She was there for the love of the game.

What truly elevates Liu’s story is the pure joy and artistic purity in her performances, which transcend scores and inspire the human spirit.

Her 2026 Olympics free skate to Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park” was a masterpiece of carefree abandon — infectious smiles, fluid transitions, and emotional storytelling that shifted from melancholy to exuberant disco. Commentators hailed it as “childlike beautiful joy,” free from fear, where she skated like a “Goddess of Joy.”

This authenticity — choosing her music, choreography, and style — does show us that joy is a superpower, turning pressure into art. Liu’s journey reminds us that true fulfillment comes from reclaiming one’s passion, balancing ambition with life, and sharing unfiltered creativity.

None of this could come without the training, the hard work, the discipline, the talent. Joy alone is not enough. But she had the other part — the hard work, discipline, etc. She’d lost the joy. And she got it back by skating on her own terms.

Beyond the triumphant return to skating and the exuberance of her win, Alysa Liu’s heritage adds a profound layer to her story, intertwining personal family history with geopolitics. Her father, Arthur Liu, a pro-democracy activist, was deeply involved in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests as a student leader in Guangzhou, where he served as president of the Autonomous Student Union of Universities. Facing severe persecution after the Chinese government’s deadly crackdown, he fled the country, first to Hong Kong and then to the United States, where he sought political asylum and built a new life in California as an immigration lawyer aiding others in similar situations.

Despite — or because of — her Chinese roots, Alysa was approached by Chinese officials to switch nationalities and compete for China, an offer she declined, remaining loyal to the U.S. This choice contrasts with fellow Chinese-American athlete Eileen Gu, who grew up in the Bay Area but elected to represent China, sparking debates on identity and allegiance and patriotism.

Arthur Liu has reported ongoing harassment and spying from Chinese agents targeting the family, highlighting the personal risks in Alysa’s path.

Lastly, I’ll leave you with this. There are leftie segments of the social media sphere who are insisting those of us who consider ourselves “not woke” shouldn’t like Liu because she’s woke.

