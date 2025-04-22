My latest this morning in The Spectator World.

I was present when President Trump signed the executive order to protect women’s sports. But I knew the fight wasn’t over. In fact, it seems to be getting even uglier.

The American “progressive” faction is digging its heels in to allow men to keep stealing women’s trophies and opportunities – turning hard-won female spaces into political battlegrounds.

This Monday, a man ran in the Boston Marathon in the women’s category – and a female athlete who disagreed with his inclusion was sent violent threats, highlighting the farcical state of American athletics.

The rule change means that now it is possible for a man to win the men’s category, the non-binary category and the women’s category.

Riya Suising, born Robert Chien Hwa Young, is a man who identifies as a woman and his inclusion into the race, that runners have to meet strict qualification time to enter, means a female athlete was pushed out.

The official qualifying time for women is a full 30 minutes slower – a clear statement of fact of what we all know to be true: men are faster than women.

This biological advantage is again apparent in the non-binary category. Ever since it has existed, it has always been won by a man – and this year was no different. The qualification time for non-binary athletes is the same as the women’s qualifying time.

I lead a brand called XX-XY Athletics, and our mission – in addition to providing outstanding athletic gear for our fans – is to protect women’s sports. We put out a series of videos last week leading up to the marathon with a qualifier, Natalie Daniels. This Boston Marathon was her 18th marathon.

Daniels’ defense of the women’s category got the attention of Nikki Hiltz, who ran the 1,500 meters in the Paris Olympics. In an Instagram video, Hiltz said: “This person forgot what the point of a marathon is. It’s to complete 26.2 miles and maybe make some friends along the way. Trans women are not stopping you from doing that.”

Hiltz’s condescension unleashed an avalanche of outrage from her followers towards Daniels. The trolling was typical, accusing Daniels of being a bigot and a transphobe. There were also calls to stalk and attack Daniels as she raced, with suggestions as to how to trace her whereabouts.