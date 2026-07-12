Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
6h

Another garbage NGO producing garbage

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Beth Ann Rosica's avatar
Beth Ann Rosica
6h

Amensty International, similar to many ridiculous groups who receive our tax dollars, is a completely illegitimate group seeking to erase women. Glad they pulled the report, but too little, too late.

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