Amnesty International U.K. just released a report titled “A Growing Threat: The Anti-Rights Movement in the UK.” The document frames a broad “anti-rights ecosystem” in the U.K. that it claims threatens women’s and “LGBTQ+” rights.

It maps funding, networks and activities of various conservative, Christian, anti-abortion and “gender critical” groups, portraying them as coordinated efforts to roll back human rights progress.

According to Amnesty International, advocating for women’s rights is hateful. Same for the gay organizations which are sex-realist in their viewpoint.

As Kara Danksy writes, they tried calling us all Nazis, bigots and “far-right” (they’ve also tried murderers, genociders and Christo-fascists) and we didn’t care, we shrugged it off, might have even laughed a little, it was so dumb; they tried calling us TERFs and we embraced it; and when we ignored all of that name-calling, they resorted to “anti-rights.” Which is kind of bland TBH. I think the blandness is the point. It’s so flat and devoid of emotion it is supposed to be a dead stare in the eye to call us out. Only it’s bullshit. And we still don’t care.

Dansky describes the whole sordid affair as follows:

A few days ago, Amnesty published a report calling a bunch of UK-based feminist and gay rights groups “anti-rights.” Facing backlash, Amnesty pulled its report. Helpfully, some resourceful person archived it, so you can read it anyway.

The report states:

Anti-rights groups seek to weaken existing human rights protections and prevent further progress. They do this through litigation, campaigning, advocacy and political influence. Many promote social and legal frameworks based on traditional and restrictive ideas about gender, sexuality and family life.

That last sentence (bolded for effect) is a doozy!

What Amnesty is saying is that if an organization is advocating for the protection of women’s rights — our own spaces and sports — they are “anti-rights” because these organizations don’t think men can be women.

Other gay rights focused organizations on the list don’t think gays should have to date women pretending to be men or that lesbians should have to date men pretending to be women. Amnesty disagrees.

In the report, Amnesty explicitly labels dozens of women’s rights and LGB organizations as “anti-rights actors.” The report defines these as “formal or informal groups, individuals, private and state actors whose aim is to restrict human rights by undermining human rights protections in law and practice.”

Gobbledygook.

It adds 51 “gender critical” organizations to its list of anti-rights entities, arguing they “visibly oppose the rights” of LGBT+ people by defending sex-based rights, single-sex spaces and biological definitions of sex under the UK’s Equality Act.

I mean, the horror.

Some Organizations Included

The list prominently features groups focused on women’s single-sex protections and LGB rights grounded in biological sex:

Beira’s Place : JK Rowling’s women-only sexual assault support centre, which does not accept men claiming to be women.

For Women Scotland : Campaigners who successfully challenged Scottish government guidance on sex definitions in court. They have been successful defenders of truth and the fact that men are not and never can be women.

LGB Alliance : An organization advocating for same-sex attracted people, opposing the conflation of sex and gender identity. They don’t think men should have to date women pretending to be men and vice versa.

Sex Matters : A policy group emphasizing sex-based rights in law and public policy.

SEEN (Sex Equality and Equity Network) : Their mission is to promote and support sex equality, challenge sex discrimination and uphold sex-based rights and protections as set out in the U.K. Equality Act (2010).

Fair Play for Women: Campaign to keep women’s sports for women only.

Gay Men’s Network: A grassroots organization focused on upholding gay rights and freedoms, combating homophobia and advocating for the interests of same-sex attracted men.

These groups defend women’s privacy and fair sport and safe spaces and lesbian and gay people’s right to same-sex attraction that doesn’t involve opposite sex people claiming to be same sex people with pasted on or chopped off parts.

Amnesty, however, equates this stance — maintaining that sex is immutable and material — with “anti-rights.”

So everyone here reading this right now is anti-rights, just bigots the lot of you, says Amnesty.

Fallout and Reactions

The report triggered immediate, intense backlash. It was widely criticized as an attack on women’s rights and gay rights’ organizations by a once-respected human rights body.

JK Rowling publicly condemned Amnesty, stating it appeared not to believe women deserve rights.

Feminists, gay advocates and well-known sane people like John Cleese denounced the report, with Cleese saying “I renounce the mob who have taken over Amnesty.”

Some of Cleese’s “fans” didn’t like what he had to say, claiming his push back was an effort to “torture and eliminate trans people.” I still can’t believe this shit. Where are these tortured trans? Where are they? Are they in stocks somewhere I don’t know about?

For Women Scotland said their group is “only anti-rights if you don’t consider women to be entitled to any rights in law or public life.” Well said.

Gay Men’s Network is requesting a formal apology. That is the least they deserve.

Gay Men’s Network went on to say that “it cannot be right for charities to compile lists of political opponents and public libel them in this way. The gender corruption of the 3rd sector is a huge issue. It is time to act.” Indeed.

And they are.

It’s all such a joke. Their list is a fake shitty hit list just like the one Southern Poverty Law Center publishes. But no matter how dumb it is, these organizations are left having to defend themselves.

Amnesty pulled the full report from its site shortly after publication amid mounting pressure, including potential legal action. It later reaffirmed its commitment to “gender justice” while reviewing the document. They threw everyone a bone I guess with the “gender justice” woo. (We don’t care about “gender justice” we want women’s rights back.)

This joke of an organization has abandoned its mission to “help end human rights abuses around the globe.” They say that they aim to support “asylum-seekers, refugees, journalists and people on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing crises.” So apparently now, according to Amnesty, the world’s most pressing crises include fighting for a guy like Will Thomas to swim in the women’s category and steal medals from women.

This dust up just proves how far we have to go and how captured advocacy organizations are. They are willing to abandon a once sacred mission to protect women from sexual violence in order to cater to a bunch of unwell men.

Branding rape crisis centers for women who have suffered trauma and lesbian/gay advocacy groups as “anti-rights” is lunatic. And I would like to see their funding dry up and the organizations that found themselves on this list sue for defamation. Use the courts as they were intended, I say.

And once again, I’m over here shouting that we have a very long way to go to change the culture. If you don’t believe me just go click on the link above to the archived report and read the whole thing.

In the U.K., they have already won in court. Only actual women are women in the eyes of the law there. And yet, here we are. In the U.K.

The once respected — now moronic — Amnesty International is slandering women’s and gay rights organizations as a threat to the very people they actually serve.