Tomorrow is Flag Day. Flag Day is a national observance celebrated on June 14th in the United States to commemorate the adoption of the American flag in 1777. It was first celebrated in the late 19th century and officially recognized as a national observance by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. (Warning: this post has lots of flags in it.)

During this year — the year of America’s 250th birthday — there seems to be a perpetual stream of America sucks screeching from the mainstream media. Meaning: the left.

We saw The New Yorker write about plummeting national pride in May in an article entitled: “How Problematic is Patriotism: National pride in America has plummeted in the Trump era. Is it worth trying to salvage?”