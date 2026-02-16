In these trying times, if you need a feel good story to lift your spirits, you got one this past weekend. And boy, did I need it.

If you didn’t see Anthony Kim pump his fist in the air and embrace his daughter after winning the LIV Golf Adelaide yesterday, you need to go back and watch. The crowds! The emotion! All of it!

We love sports for a reason. The ACLU isn’t wrong when they say “sports are more than a game.” They just get the “more” part wrong. They claim sports are about free expression, inclusion and freedom. They aren’t.

Sports serve as a mirror to the human spirit, embodying the relentless pursuit of striving and excellence while drawing out the very best in ourselves. On the field, court, or course, athletes push their physical and mental limits, confronting failure, injury, doubt, and adversity to achieve moments of transcendent performance — reminding us all that true greatness emerges not from innate talent alone (though that matters, certainly), but from disciplined effort, resilience, and unyielding will. And maybe, just maybe, we all have that in us.

Kim’s journey of loss then triumph inspired fans worldwide; we can all see ourselves in his win if we squint and focus it’s right there — our own potential for triumph, no matter the personal obstacles.

Sports serve as a metaphor for our collective humanity, perseverance and character. This is why we watch! This is why we care! This is why we root for underdogs and down-and-outers and the little guy! We love a dark horse tale, especially when that dark horse emerges victorious!