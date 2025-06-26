Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
julie herrera's avatar
julie herrera
4h

I'm an employment lawyer. You're right. She's wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Randall Brink's avatar
Randall Brink
4h

Having run large companies as well as observing the activities of the HR fanatics, I can attest that this article is right on and should be required reading for every CEO, senior executive, board member, and entrepreneur.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture