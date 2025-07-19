Astronomer, the company that was led by Andy Byron — the CEO caught in an embrace on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert this week, and is thought to have been caught in an affair with the company’s head of HR — has announced that Bryon has resigned.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted,” the company said in a statement. “The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

Translation: We told him he’s fired unless he announces he will resign. If he complies with our demands, and signs a non-disclosure agreement, he will get a big fat severance in the millions, even though he has only been the CEO since 2023.

(This is the real corporate grotesqueness, in my opinion. The guy has been CEO for like a year and a half! What should he get?! And while I don’t know for a fact he is getting a big fat payout, I know if you know what I mean. Astronomer will never have to disclose it as a privately held company so we’ll never know for sure.)

The company announced a $93 million investment round in May. The investment round was led by Bain Ventures and other investors joined, including Salesforce. They’ve got money to pay this dude, provided he goes away quietly, and doesn’t go out there telling everyone who knew what and when; or that it all started at a drunken sales meeting; and that lots of people are having affairs at the company; or whatever tawdry things he might reveal that they definitely don’t want revealed because they’d lose the faith of their $93 million dollar investors because the place seems like some sort of swingers club and not the serious-minded company it surely presents itself as.

The announcement also stated:

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

I know some people are torn on this one. Some people got mad that I wrote anything about it here, as if I was delighting in the tawdriness when I was, in fact, pointing out that right, left and everything in between were united on this one and the fact that these two are hypocritical dopes.

But should a person get fired for having an extramarital affair? No. Not in most instances. But if you’re sleeping with the boss, and the boss is the CEO, and you’re flaunting in publicly, it impacts your ability to lead. And the rules are different for officers of a company. AND, most companies do have rules about dating or having a relationship with one’s direct report. It just creates all sorts of issues with team dynamics. As I wrote just yesterday:

“. . . if the boss is sleeping with one of his direct reports: Is she getting paid more than her peers? Is she getting undeserved raises? Is she whispering sweet nothings into his ear in seedy motel rooms or not so seedy motel rooms, persuading him that she deserves a few more points of equity or RSUs because . . . Are her mistakes and missteps overlooked in a way that they aren’t for her colleagues?”

Did this affect the guy’s job performance? I have no idea. I don’t even know what the company does, really. But if the company is out there telling employees they need to behave in a certain way, and making them take all sorts of classes about how not to sexually harass someone or end up in a situation that furthers an appearance of impropriety, then the behavior is violating the requirements of the job, as laid out by the CEO and HR lady themselves.

Not to mention, if your employees all now look at you as unethical and unleaderlike, you’ve lost the ability to lead the organization. And yes, there is a higher standard for the C-suite leaders in the organization.

And yes, I have experience as a C-suite leader. I am all too familiar with these discussions.

In additional relevant news, the company seemed to delete the LinkedIn announcement of the head of HR’s hiring from last year. Because it is pretty embarrassing in light of these recent events.

A post titled “An Exciting Day Today” and highlighting Kristin Cabot’s 2024 hiring as Chief People Officer can no longer be viewed via LinkedIn. Instead, a browser page reads, “This post cannot be displayed.”

The press release which announced Cabot’s hiring in November 2024 included this quote from Cabot:

“I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy. There are plenty of companies out there where a leadership team doesn’t recognize the value that a strong people leader and people team can bring to a company. It’s not just about benefits or catered lunches. There’s so much more to it, and I was energized in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here.”

So much to unpack here. But really, her presentation of herself as so much more than recruiting and benefits is laughable. Yeah, I guess if “more than” means banging the boss.

“Energized” in her conversations with Andy? Yup. Well, that is likely true.

“People strategy” vs traditional human resources? What does that even mean?

It’s not a secret that I cannot stand H.R. And it is this statement that Cabot made upon her hiring, and the subsequently exposed hypocrisy of it all, is why. It’s not because she had an affair with her boss. I don’t really care about that. People do stupid stuff. People are unhappy in their marriages and make mistakes.

But she likely presented herself as the moral compass of the organization, upholding her imagined standard of “ethics” by browbeating employees (and wasting their time) with sexual harassment and DEI trainings.

It’s the hypocrisy that enrages me, every time.

I’m done with this one now so no one else has to announce they are unfollowing me on account of writing about this. But, as always, feel free to if you like!