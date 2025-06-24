At XX-XY Athletics we are ripping a page out of the big brands’ playbooks with our first ever “collab.” Haven’t heard of the fashion collab? Here’s a bit of background.

These are very limited edition releases in partnership with some well known figure — a designer or musician or brand or anyone or anything cool! Even a show or a film. They are designed around exclusivity and the “scarcity model” — brands create buzz and hype around the fact that these partnership products are in and out, and there are scant few in the world making them covetable. The collectors (like sneaker-heads) and fashionistas that seek them out give the products clout.

Collabs started to get big in the early 2000s. H&M partnered with Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel fame and it was off to the races.

Then sneaker brands like Nike made them HUGE in the fashionable streetwear category. The top collabs of all time (according to aficionados and streetwear magazines/websites/brands like Hypebeast and Highsnobiety, which lucky for you — you may have never heard of) include: Adidas and Yeezy (yikes); Supreme and Louis Vuitton; Nike and “Off White” (trailblazing designer Virgil Abloh’s brand before he became head of Louis Vuitton men’s then passed away when he was far too young).

This may all seem like mumbo jumbo but collabs are now table stakes for any fashion brand striving for some measure of cool. And I’ve done my fair share of them. And they were a big part of making Levi’s cool again in the 2010s.

A few I was a part of at Levi’s included Levi’s x Virgil Abloh; Levi’s x Valentino; Levi’s x Justin Timberlake; Levi’s x Supreme; Levi’s x Nike Jordan; Levi’s x “Stranger Things.” There were a lot more that are way more obscure but oh so appealing to the crowd of Gen Z’s who are always trying to get the latest must-have that no one else will have.

Anyway, I’m taking some of that mojo and applying it to my new brand. But in a more broadly appealing way.

BE BOLD by Riley Gaines launched today, the anniversary of Title IX, the 1972 landmark legislation that changed everything for women and girls’, guaranteeing equality of opportunity in the education system, including sport opportunities.

Overall, college women's athletic participation in high school has grown by 1000% since 1972 and women’s participation in college sports has grown by 600% since Title IX’s enactment.

Today, Riley is the leader in the movement to protect women’s sports.

This collaboration is a celebration of her 12x All-American status as a swimmer at the University of Kentucky. And her bold defense of equality of opportunity for women and girls. With a nod to 70s retro cool because of the whole it passed in 1972 thing.

The first drop (more fashion lingo) includes a hoodie, an oversized (Billie Eilish, anyone?) concert-style t-shirt featuring the famous “37 words” that constituted the core of Title IX and a white velour short set featuring athletic styled shorts and a track jacket — that’s the 70s vibe I’m talking about! White velour — I mean, c’mon!

About the collection, from Riley:

“I’m beyond excited for my first-ever true collaboration product line—and I couldn’t love it more. From the red, white, and blue color palette to the baggy tee and hoodie to the signature labeling, every detail feels right. We agreed to call the collection BE BOLD from the start because that’s my mission: to inspire others to speak up and be bold.

I love this partnership, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created. It’s the perfect blend of XX-XY Athletics and my personal style. Title IX opened the doors for women in sport—and we’re not giving that up. Be bold, wear your values, and have faith and courage for the girls who need us to be strong for them. This collection is for real athletes who love America.”

Get it here. It’s sure to go fast!