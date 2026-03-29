Evidence of a blackpill phenomenon is everywhere.

These people have always been there. Those hunkered down in bunkers, canning goods and collecting guns, prepping for the collapse of society and the end of the world. The conspiracy theorists convinced every tragedy has some underlying criminal coverup at its core and there is simply no way to escape that “it” is coming for you too so just give up on trying at anything. The cultists drinking the Kool-Aid and agitating for (or falling for) mass suicide as revolution.

But they’ve lurked at the edges of society.

Collectively we’ve been an optimistic bunch — building, birthing, striving. Living.

But now, it seems to me, that the blackpilled are a growing and normalized cohort. It’s reflected in the media headlines, our laws, our collective choices, our popular podcasters and many social media “influencers.”

Certainly on social media, which I engage in far too frequently, it is everywhere. Hence the term “doomscrolling.”