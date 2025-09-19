ICYMI, Jerry Greenfield — cofounder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream — has quit the company. He says that the company’s independence has been lost and his social activism silenced. He, along with his co-founder and business partner Ben Cohen, sold the company to Unilever for $326 million in 2000.

Cohen announced the resignation on social media last week.

“I never thought I would have to write this, but after 47 years Jerry has made the difficult decision to stand down from the company we built together” is how Cohen captioned a lengthy statement from Mr. Greenfield.

Here’s part of the Instagram post below. (Note: When he says “their work” he means the work done by the employees of Ben & Jerry’s. This is the second card in a 5-card post. You can click the link to read the whole thing.)

When the pair sold the company to Unilever there was a special carve out in the deal that permitted the ice cream company to continue operating with an independent advocacy board and to maintain its commitment to social and political causes.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 03: Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen (R) and Jerry Greenfield (L) serve ice cream following a press conference announcing a new flavor, Justice Remix'd, September 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Ben & Jerry's launched the new flavor in conjunction with the civil rights organization, Advancement Project, to "spotlight structural racism in a broken criminal legal system". (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

That was 25 years ago and the founders have come into conflict with Unilever brass of late. Of course the real board is the Unilever board and the fiduciary responsibility of the Unilever board and the executives is to drive profitable revenue for the company.

In 2021, Ben & Jerry’s said it would end sales in the West Bank, saying it was “inconsistent” with the company’s values. This led to a legal battle with Unilever which resulted in Unilever selling the Israeli business to wash their hands of it.

And this past May, Mr. Cohen was arrested when he interrupted a Senate committee hearing to protest Congress’s funding for the Israeli military and the war against Hamas.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben and Jerry's, is detained by U.S. Capitol Police for disrupting proceedings during a hearing with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Capitol Hill on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy is testifying before the Senate Committee on the Department of Health and Human Services' proposed 2026 fiscal year budget. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Now the pair are claiming they are being silenced by the parent company, Unilever.

I don’t want to get into Israel and the war here. I want to talk about Mr. Greenfield’s hypocrisy.

He sold the damn company. He is reportedly worth $150 million. He took $326 million for his chunky social justice ice cream. You get the money or you get to decide, you don’t get both.

There’s a phrase in business, specific to start up land: “You can be rich or you can be king, you can’t be both.” It is attributed to Clayton M. Christensen, a Harvard Business School professor.

It seems Greenfield wants both.

He wanted the money and he wants to be able to continue to decide how to run the company. It simply doesn’t work that way, whatever the carve out.

And of course, I don’t know what that carve out looks like. I do know none of the people who gave him that leeway are at the company any longer and the ones who are leading Unilever seem to think Greenfield and Cohen’s voices are detrimental to the brand and business if they asked them to tone it down. Which is what Greenfield and Cohen are essentially saying happened.

This a $1 billion dollar ice cream brand. It isn’t niche. It has a large audience and I’m guessing the Unilever execs would like the social justice causes to be a bit more unifying for the broad based audience. I could be wrong. But I’m not.

Furthermore, Greenfield was not in a leadership role. He was not only not the owner, he wasn’t an executive at the company. He was an “ambassador,” presumably because he’s been the “face of” the brand for nearly 50 years. And his name is in the name of the ice cream. He’s Jerry! Anything he says as the Jerry portion of the duo can be reasonably attributed to the brand as well.

But brand ambassadors don’t decide the direction the brand takes, even if they started the company. They amplify the brand’s message, which the people who actually work there decide.

I can understand Greenfield’s disappointment and frustration if he feels he was contractually given the right to say whatever he wants to say on behalf of the brand 25 years ago. But I’m guessing the powers that be don’t care anymore what that contract said and are willing to take whatever hit necessary to get him out of the way.

In Greenfield’s statement he said that he could no longer “in good conscience” remain at the company.

He sold his conscience for $326 million 25 years ago. You don’t get to pretend your main goal is your “values” and your social justice-y-ness when you take $326 million! You’re a capitalist. That’s it.