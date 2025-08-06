There is much discussion on X about the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Outfitters campaign vs the latest iteration of the Levi’s Jeans campaign featuring Beyoncé. The debate kicked off with Megyn Kelly commenting on Beyoncé in the Levi’s ad.

Just so you have it, here is the most recent ad (below) featuring Beyoncé for Levi’s, launched 2 days ago. There are, of course, a bunch of still ads/imagery to go with it. You can use the above as reference.

You can refer to this earlier post if you need a reminder of the American Eagle campaign.

Here’s my take on the competing campaigns.

No, the Levi's Beyoncé ad is not a response to the American Eagle Sweeney ad — as lots of folks are saying/thinking. It was obviously “in the can” long before the Sweeney ad came out. High production values, long production timelines. This was not shot yesterday on an iPhone!

It’s the 4th installment of an entire Levi’s campaign. The chapters were all likely planned from the outset. The Levi’s campaign launched last year in the Fall with a remake of the 1985 Levi’s ad “Laundrette,” which has 17M views on YouTube alone since last September.

The Sweeney ad has about 6M views on YouTube, and it was launched about 2 weeks ago. I’m not counting up all the IG and TikTok and earned media views. We’ll use those counts as proxies for total views, for now.

In my opinion, this “Laundrette” iteration from Levi’s is less of a remake and more of an homage to an ad that was very successful for Levi’s back in the day (in Europe, so no one in the US had ever heard of it). Solid idea. Invites discussion. But it doesn’t matter if you are actually aware of the original ad or not. You can still enjoy this new one.

Like her or not, Beyoncé is one of the most famous female stars in the world. She has 310M instagram followers. She is an icon with mass global appeal. And she did a song about Levi’s. Why not drive home the association with her? She’s a global star, for a global brand.

I like Beyoncé. I've seen her twice live. At Levi’s Stadium! This phase of hers is not my favorite. The Marilyn blonde wig? Inauthentic IMO. Though I like country music and the original “Jolene” by Dolly Parton. New one, not so much.

But here's the thing: when assessing advertising effectiveness (vs whether you personally like the Sweeney ad or Beyoncé ad) it comes down to ROI. Which to some extent comes down to what these stars were paid. And how much paid media was put behind each effort. And if the campaign recouped that in sales and profits and then some.

I don’t know what these women were paid. My educated guess would be:

Beyoncé was paid in the range of $20M and Sweeney (25M IG followers) was paid in the range of $1.5-2M. (I'm basing this on deals I personally did with stars like Justin Timberlake and Alicia Keys.) Simple math alone: Beyoncé has more than 10x more followers than Sweeney, hence the bigger payout.

The Sweeney ads were also cheaper to produce. They are in a studio, vs on location, etc.

Informed hunch would be that Levi's spent about 5x more on paid media than American Eagle. Levi’s is a global brand in 110+ countries. The vast majority of American Eagle’s sales are in the U.S. That alone would drive the higher investment by Levi’s.

The brands have similar baseline sales, with Levi’s about 20% higher — American Eagle is at about $5.3B and Levi’s is at about $6.3B. Not orders of magnitude difference, but not nothing.

The lift for Levi's off of a similar baseline would have to be significantly higher off of their campaign to drive a positive return.

I don't know what the sales driven off of these campaigns were/are. Stock price is not sales. And while American Eagle’s stock got a nice bump from the campaign, we won’t know the sales lift until the end of this month with their earnings call. And that will be spun, most certainly. (I’ve written these, I know.) You’d have to dig into the P&L to really know.

The “earned media” or PR off of both are strong. That also goes into the calculation for a brand.

Simple math would say it will be easier and more likely for the Sweeney campaign to drive a positive return. But I’d argue that both are effective in driving awareness and cultural relevance. Which is different than profitability. So depends what these brands were going for. I’d argue they are both going for awareness building, equity driving, talk value, buzz, earned media AND sales. And without sales, the other stuff doesn’t mean much.

Of course none of the so-called business journalists and “experts” in business and branding are doing this simple analysis.

They are just fighting for Team Sweeney or Team Beyoncé. Which reflects our politics today. Not rational. Just emotional.