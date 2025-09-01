About twenty years ago there was a trend in books which I called “project memoirs.” Maybe everyone called them that. I don’t know.

For me these books were exemplified by Eat Pray Love by Elizabeth Gilbert. A woman dives in to a self-improvement project — in the case of this book, the writer travels to Italy (to eat), India (to pray), and Indonesia (to love). The point was to embark on this travel project to find herself. To find inner peace. Or something. I read it. It was very popular and became a movie 4 years after the book came out starring Julia Roberts. I didn’t like the book or the movie very much — but I understand why people (women) did.

Another “project memoir” was Wild, by Cheryl Strayed. In this one, after the death of her mom, the writer decides to hike the 1,100-mile Pacific Crest Trail, without training or preparation of any kind. I liked this one a bit more. The writer seemed a bit “edgier.” This book also became a movie, starring Reese Witherspoon, also 4 years after the book came out.

A few others that I did not read: Under the Tuscan Sun by Frances Mays which became a movie starring Diane Lane. This was about a woman who learns her husband is cheating on her so she goes to Italy to . . . you guessed it, recover and find herself. Though I didn’t read it or watch it, there is a line in the movie which must have been in the ad for the movie because I remember it. “Life offers you a thousand chances . . . all you have to do is take one.” This encapsulates the schmaltzy ethos of this genre. It’s all very Oprah-esque. Not really my jam.

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes is another one. This did not become a movie, I don’t know why since Rhimes could have just made it herself.

But you get the point: women do a self-improvement thing after a bad thing happens to them. And they find both themselves and inner peace.

Well, I just read a “project novel” which is not really a thing. It’s called Big Brother and it’s another one by Lionel Shriver, who I am obsessed with at the moment. This book was published in 2013, about 10 years after her biggest hit, We Need to Talk About Kevin.

Here’s the premise: a 40-something woman named Pandora who lives in Iowa and has a successful business, for which she receives national recognition, invites her older brother to stay with her and her family for a bit. She is married and is the adoptive mother to her husband’s two teenaged children, whose actual mom is (was?) a meth addict. She invites her brother Edison to come from New York and stay after a tip from one of his friends that he might not be doing very well. The friend is vague about how. But Pandora is concerned and extends an invite.

When Pandora picks her brother Edison up at the airport, she finds that he has gained hundreds of pounds since she last saw him 4 years ago. He’s close to 400 pounds. And can barely make it through the airport to the car.

The once hip New York jazz pianist is a disaster. He is extremely fat, unemployed, has no money and no prospects. Though he pretends that is not the case. He is also obnoxious — he talks non-stop and brags about all the jazz greats he has played with pretty non-stop as well.

He stays with Pandora and her family for 2 months and it causes problems in Pandora’s marriage which is fraying a tad before big brother gets there. Nothing too serious. But marriages do require tending. When she ends up spending all of her time with her brother it just makes things worse.

At the end of the 2 months, even though she and her husband are thrilled that Edison will be leaving, Pandora cannot stand to let her brother return to New York fat, alone and penniless. And so, without telling her husband first, she proposes a project to Edison: they will move in together in an apartment and lose the weight. The project is only over when he reaches the weight of his youth — 163 pounds. And she will do the diet with him, as she has also put on a few, though nothing compared to Edison. She’s got maybe 20-30 pounds to lose. He has more than 200 pounds to lose. If Edison cheats even once, the deal is off.

He accepts. They go no food and drink at all and only 4 weird envelopes of some sort of protein powder a day. And they talk. A lot.

Pandora’s husband Fletcher is angry, which is entirely warranted. He doesn’t like Edison and he certainly doesn’t like his wife moving out to spend all of her time with her brother, which is pretty weird.

Fletcher is an exercise obsessed health nut and neatnik who makes handcrafted furniture that no one buys. Edison breaks the furniture and eats like a pig and leaves a literal mess and a wake of emotional chaos where ever he goes.

Pandora does seem to have chosen her brother over her husband. She sees it as temporary and life saving for her brother. Fletcher is an only child and doesn’t quite understand sibling relationships. And she does move out and abandon him to try to save her brother. Her project is not about finding inner peace. It’s about saving her brother and sending her own life into turmoil.

If it seems like a gimmick, I guess it is. Kind of. But Shriver’s books are often conceptual. They aren’t just straight up small stories about people’s lives (which I also love). There is a premise — a literary stunt, of sorts. It doesn’t read as gimmicky. It is a story driven by an idea, a “what if” question, that propels the narrative forward and provides an intellectual and psychological core.

I won’t tell you how it ends. There are twists. But mostly a big one at the very end.

I loved it. I pretty much love everything she does. There is an Ian McEwan quality to her books. She must know how they will end when she starts. They are ambitious and idea driven but also feature deep and nuanced and entirely not pat characters. Some of the ideas work better than others for me, but she is a magnificent writer and so they are all worth it.

The question the book asks seems to be: how much would you do for a family member, a friend, a person you love, that isn’t in your immediate family, meaning the family members you live with. How much would you do for a brother who is in total self-destruct mode? What about aging parents? How many times will you visit? Would you let parents or a suicidal brother move in with you and your husband and kids? Disrupt the daily rhythm of your lives? Life is challenging enough with kids, and work, and just trying to keep the house in order and maybe get some exercise once a day. Would you leave your own family behind to move in with a sick parent or a suicidal sibling? To save them? How much money would you spend? And if you have a limit to all of these things — the time and the money you might spend — would you feel guilty for not giving up everything? Would you be in the wrong? Would you risk giving up your own marriage to save your sister? What if she was dying due to self-immolation, but save-able? Would you put your life on hold to save a person you have known since you were born? And if not, what is wrong with you?

Shriver doesn’t judge. She simply poses the question. In fact, in a Q&A at the back of the book, Shriver says:

“It’s infernally difficult to weigh up how you owe people — impossible really — and different characters [people] will make very different calculations. You have to wonder whether Edison would ever have made great personal sacrifices on Pandora’s account.”

Because the brother is morbidly obese the book also deals with the way the world treats the obese, which very few novels do (She’s Come Undone, comes to mind). And it contends and wrestles with compulsive behaviors — which can include compulsive exercise, compulsively not eating and of course compulsive over-eating and compulsive self-delusion.

But ultimately it is about blood relationships and what the limits are. Divorce is possible in marriage. But you can’t divorce your siblings. She writes in the book:

“I find blood relationships rather frightening. What is wonderful about kinship is also what is horrible about it: there is no line in the sand, no natural limit to what these people can reasonably expect of you.”

And:

“It is impossible to gauge what you owe people. Anyone of course, but especially the blood relation, for as soon as you begin to calculate the amount you’re obliged to give — as soon as you begin to keep track, to parcel benevolence out — you’re done for.”

The premise in Big Brother is the opposite of the project memoir.

The project memoirs are basically self-help in narrative form. They always end with the main character/the writer having an improved outlook, greater peace of mind and energetic optimism about the future. While they tend towards the pat, some work quite well depending on the uniqueness of the story/project. And they are beloved. They are easy to consume.

Shriver’s project novel is not easy. She asks: how much can we reasonably expect from ourselves in trying to help our blood relatives?

And there are no easy answers to that question.

And there is no peace of mind derived from asking it.