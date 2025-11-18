Comedian Amy Schumer has deleted all of her old Instagram photos and all that remains are these post weight loss pics:

Schumer captioned the post as follows: “Back on my staircase bullshit again. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!”

Right, no reason. Because that’s what people do. They go back and delete all posts from the last decade. Hundreds if not thousands of posts. Totally normal and no reason at all to do that!

Recently there have been some other Skinny Minnie photos like these below, which also appear to be gone from the Gram, or maybe they were stories and just disappeared. Who knows. But the internet lives forever. She looks good!

Though the pics are all gone, the comments live on (in the New York Post)!

In response to the pic on the left above, Schumer’s comedian friends wrote:

Chelsea Handler: “Yes!!!!! Look at this pic!!!!”

Lee Daniels chimed in: “Skinnnnnnnny mommmmma.”

Kathy Griffen added: “I’m so pissed about your legs, I can barely talk to you.”

Amy Sedaris complimented her fellow Amy: “You look incredible. Look at those pins!!!”

And Schumer basked: “Loving the love. My legs thank you!”

Not only does Amy like being skinny, her friends like skinny Amy too.

Schumer has had her share of weight gain woes. She wasn’t obese but certainly chubby. Relatable! Fine. She’s not a super model, she’s a comedian. Round cheeks, a little belly, who cares! (Schumer, apparently.)

Her jam has been all about body positivity, up until dropping 40 pounds or so.

In July 2016, Glamour wrote an article called: “Amy Schumer Responds to Trolls Who Think She’s ‘Too Fat’ to Play Barbie.”

Ok she didn’t play Barbie. But when the rumor became public, the trolls came out of the woodwork to say Schumer was too fat to play Barbie. Schumer issued a long response:

“Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in, and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where’s the shame? It’s not there. It’s an illusion. [I’m] a great friend, sister, daughter, and girlfriend. I’m a badass comic headlining arenas all over the world and making [TV] and movies and writing books where I lay it all out there . . .”

Schumer went on and gave some advice for how to deal with bullies:

“We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can’t hear them because we are getting shit done.”

I’m not fat. I can’t be shamed. It doesn’t bother me when you call me fat. Sure, Jan. (Pardon “The Brady Bunch” reference.)

Here’s the thing: No one wants to be fat. No one.

All the body positivity bullshit was just that: bullshit.

No one wants to be obese. No one even wants to be chubby with arm dangles. No one wants their belly hanging over their pants. No one wants to have trouble chasing their kids around. No one wants to have 3 chins. And I can assure you — no one in Hollywood who has to spend all day around size 0s who eat nothing but lettuce leaves wants to be fat next to those people. No one.

Schumer never thought she wasn’t fat and she never didn’t feel shame about it.

And no one should feel shame about being overweight, but Amy did protest too much.

So now she goes on Ozempic or Mounjaro or whichever version of the shot and she’s skinny. And she looks great. No shade there.

But erasing every photo she ever put up on Instagram is just a bridge too far.

Now she’s mad that the internet caught on to her shenanigans — that she’s trying to erase fat Amy — and she’s big mad. She posted this on Instagram in response to the internet calling it the end of body positivity:

“Hey media outlets I didn’t delete my old photos because they were pre me losing weight. That’s a narrative you created. I’m proud of how I’ve looked always. I have been working to be pain free and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome so my face went back to normal. I am grateful to be strong and healthy especially for my son. But your Instagram is not your identity it’s a curation of what you want the world to see and I feel great strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that. I didn’t purposely go on a ‘weight loss journey’ that’s a fine thing to go on. But my focus has been on health. I’m sure my weight will always fluctuate. I’m a perimenopausal woman on hrt meds. Wishing you strength and self love on whatever path you’re on as long as it’s kind and respectful to all people. No matter their weight race or religion peace!”

Are you kidding me? She claims to be open and honest all the time. She made a whole documentary about her pregnancy. She suffered from severe hyperemesis gravidarum while pregnant with her son, which meant severe nausea and constant vomiting to the point of requiring hospitalization during pregnancy. I watched it. It seemed truly awful. Pregnancy is tough enough.

She also had spinal surgery over the summer and now is dealing with perimenopause, which is no fun.

But to be the I’m always honest girl, then delete every pic ever pre-weight loss and pretend it’s not because you want to erase fat you is just absurd.

Schumer likes being skinny. Everyone prefers being thin. It doesn’t mean fat people are bad people. A person’s weight has no bearing on their value as a human being. But thinner is healthier — healthy at any size is not a thing. And thinner feels better. Cuter. Hotter. It just does.

Side note: to all people who constantly screech that weight is not about how much you eat, it’s complicated and it’s about what you eat and blah blah blah . . .

No it isn’t. Calories in calories out, that’s it. That’s why the shot works. Because you don’t eat much. It doesn’t magically make you eat less processed food. It magically prompts you to eat less without trying. That’s it.

I’m not saying it isn’t hard to lose weight. It is. I used to weigh almost 50 pounds more than I do now. I went from anorexic to chubbers in a year. Then I ate less. And moved more.

There is no magic formula. Expend more than you take in. If you want to take the shot, take it. I feel like it’s going to end up being really bad. Like really bad. But I get it. I get wanting to take it.

But let’s not pretend we’re all still all in on the body positivity and healthy at any size movement, Amy.

Lizzo is done with it. Sharon Osbourne is done with it. So is Oprah and Kathy Bates and Rebel Wilson and Megan Trainor and Kelly Clarkson and on and on.

Fat is finished. As a pretend trend anyway. Thin is in. I hope we don’t go back to 80s and 90s super model thin. That was bad. But so was 2010s and 2020s Radical Body Love.

Can’t we just be normal?