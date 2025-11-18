Sey Everything

Jennifer, I truly love you and all that you do for women. But I must comment that obesity is a complex metabolic disease. It is not also so simple as calories in and calories out. Humans tend to burn the same calories despite exercise (shocking, I know that sounds crazy---but that is the research). "your body works really hard to never lose weight." Good article: https://gsas.harvard.edu/news/colloquy-podcast-why-exercising-more-may-not-help-you-lose-weight

Now, of course, people can lose weight through diet and exercise---and this happens all the time. But for some obese people, it is simply much, much harder because of the complex metabolic disruption that occurs with obesity. For them diet and exercise may not be effective.

Having said all that, I agree with you 1000% that the whole "Body positivity" and "Healthy at Any Weight" campaigns are NOT promoting optimal health. As an ortho surgeon, I can tell you that increased weight is VERY bad for your joints. Every additional 10 pounds of weight is an additional 30 pounds of stress on your knee joints. Obesity promotes a pro-inflammatory environment in your body which is also very bad for our joints. So it is very good that we are returning to sanity around body weight!

I’m just sad that it took a magic weight loss injection for loads of people to suddenly vanish their extra weight away in a matter of months. That’s just not how health works

