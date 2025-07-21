Sometime around 1995, 2-3 years after I graduated from college and was living in San Francisco, I got a new roommate. A stranger. My friend from college moved out and I was left with a friend from home and an extra room. We put an ad in the city’s free paper, because that’s what you did then, pre-internet.

Bill showed up and we said ok. He would come to be known to us as “Bill the Cat.”

One night we were up late, drinking — me, my new boyfriend who would eventually become my first husband, my roommate and his girlfriend. Bill came home at around 2am. He was wearing a dress.

It was a black lycra number and he paired it with what we referred to then as “jazz shoes.” This was sort of the outfit:

He wasn’t trying to look like a woman, whatever that means. He had long stringy hippie hair. Stubble on his face. Hairy legs under pantyhose. And the fitted dress with his parts poking through.

My roomie/friend from home said “Bill, sit down! What’s with the outfit?” He was tipsy and generally had no qualms about saying what he thought.

Bill explained. “I like wearing dresses and women’s clothes,” he said. “They make me feel sexy. I do it when I go out. It’s called cross-dressing. I’m a cross-dresser.”

Our brows raised in unison. We’d never heard of such a thing in our young 20-something lives. Even in San Francisco.

Bill went on: “Sometimes I wear pantyhose to work under my clothes because I like how it feels.” I don’t remember exactly what his job was but something social work-y in an office, I think.

We wondered out loud: “Do you go to gay bars when you’re dressed like this?”

“No I was in the Lower Haight. At the Toronado.” This was a few blocks away, a grungy dive bar with sticky floors, ashtrays piled high with cigarette butts (you could still smoke inside), decent cheap beer and even some craft beer before that was a thing. Apparently it still looks like this.

We already thought Bill was odd. He stored smelly vegan food in the fridge and plastered his name all over the containers so we wouldn’t eat it. As if we had even considered it. But he was a good roommate. Quiet. Paid his rent on time. Didn’t want to be friends.

A few weekends later he brought a girl home. There was no interaction with us. They snuck right into his room, but we heard the giggling and footsteps of two.

We were on the couch drinking beer again and watching “Baywatch.” But we asked him about it later.

“I have no trouble picking up girls this way. They like it,” he said. Or something like that. Huh. What women like this, was all I could think.

It all seemed kind of bizarre but again, he was a good easy roommate. We lived with him for a while. I don’t recall how long.

Looking back on it and having the words for it now, I know he was an autogynephile. He was turned on by dressing in women’s clothes and having sex in women’s clothes. He didn’t want to BE a woman. He said as much. He called himself a cross-dresser and was clear that that had nothing to do with how he saw himself — his gender identity, to use today’s parlance, was that of a man — or his sexuality (he was straight).

I wonder . . . has that changed now? Is Bill the Cat “trans” now?

We named him Bill the Cat when we learned of his penchant for wearing pantyhose under his jeans. One night he came home this way, and tucked his stockinged feet up under him on the couch, regaling us with his night out at the Toronado.

He padded around on stockinged feet. Sneaking up. Like a cat. Hence, Bill the Cat.

About ten years later, after I was married, a friend who shall remain nameless, got married. None of us liked the guy she married much. He seemed mean. After they were married for a few months, she shared with me that she came home one night to find him in their closet wearing her underwear. She was surprised. Though in her telling, not alarmed.