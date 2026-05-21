Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Dan Sleezer's avatar
Dan Sleezer
18h

Martina is my hero!!! Gay, feminist and realist who speaks her mind without worrying about any backlash.

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Diana's avatar
Diana
18h

One of the hardest things to deal with concerning trans is watching women like Billy Jean King and Hillary Clinton betray women this way.

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