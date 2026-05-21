On April 21, Billie Jean King spoke at the Harvard Kennedy School. She was at Harvard to accept the 2026 Gleitsman Citizen Activist Award, and participated in a conversation about her decades of advocacy for gender and pay equity at the John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum.

During the conversation, in describing the 1972 Battle of the Sexes match against Bobbie Riggs, she said:

“The guys are better [at sports] . . . they’re stronger . . . their hearts are bigger.”

Now, you might think she’s on the side of protecting women’s sports based on that statement.

But you would be wrong.

Billie Jean King is one of the greatest women’s tennis players of all time. She won 39 Grand Slam titles and was ranked #1 for 6 years — she held the world #1 ranking in women's tennis for six of the ten years from 1966 through 1975.

She famously played Bobbie Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes in 1973. And won. He was a 55-year-old former tennis champion (he was ranked #1 in the world in the mid-1940s) and she was a 29-year-old current champion. King won in straight sets, in this landmark match up which took place just one year after Title IX passed. It was a big I am woman hear me roar moment. 90 million people tuned in to watch it worldwide!

There was a lot of tennis watched in my house growing up. Billie Jean, Martina, Chris Evert and here’s one you may or may not remember — Tracy Austin, my favorite because she was this kid phenom who won the US Open at 16!! We watched it all. My aunt taught tennis and my mom played and my brother and I played. So BJK was a big deal even if the kids today have no idea who she is.

Anyway, Billie Jean King is also gay and was dragged kicking and screaming (to some extent) out of the closet in 1981. She was married to a guy named Larry King — not that Larry King — and he was a lawyer and sports promoter. King had an affair with her former assistant, Marilyn Barnett. Barnett then sued King for palimony.

King held a press conference in 1981 to acknowledge the affair though her management wanted her to deny it ever happened. King lost $2M in brand deals after coming out. Certainly, it wasn’t easy back then.

Ok that’s who King was.

Now, she is fully on board with men in women’s sports. Because, I’m assuming, she’s sticking with the letters community which honors her as a hero and an icon. It isn’t hard to understand the pull.

King has made statements, signed legal briefs and on and on.

Here’s what she said in 2020 in a friend-of-the-court brief Lambda Legal filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, urging the court to affirm a lower court ruling enjoining an Idaho law that banned boys from participating in girls’ sports in Idaho schools.

“There is no place in any sport for discrimination of any kind. I’m proud to support all transgender athletes who simply want the access and opportunity to compete in the sport they love. The global athletic community grows stronger when we welcome and champion all athletes — including LGBTQI+ athletes.”

It’s a cliché at this point, but talk about pulling up the ladder behind you. It’s not discrimination to say that boys should compete in boys’ sports, including boys in dresses. It’s acknowledging reality.

So now . . . King has done this talk at the Harvard Kennedy School and when she describes the famous Battle of the Sexes and how she was thinking about it, she says:

“The girls have never said we’re better than the guys. The guys are better, by the way. They’re stronger. They have a better skeletal system. Their hearts are bigger. We never said we’re better than the men or as good even.”

Help me understand what goes through her brain. She acknowledges — recently! now! — that men are bigger and stronger. That they are better at sports because of these advantages.

But she is all in with Megan Rapinoe on defending “trans” in women’s sports.

Does she just think that they aren’t guys?

I have to believe King knows that men with make-up on and bows in their hair (like AB Hernandez) are men. And AB is now 18 so yes he’s a man.

King must know that even boys and men who wear pink Ugg boots have the bigger hearts and stronger muscles that she describes.

So what is it?

Here’s my best guess at understanding.

I’m chalking it up to wanting to fit in within her community, the LGB (I’m leaving the other letters off on purpose) community, the left, all of it. I’m chalking it up to being willing to publicly deny reality, contradict herself . . . just to stay in good standing with her tribe.

That’s it. It’s that simple, I think.

But she would never think of herself as a liar (does anyone?) so she convinces herself that these two things can both be true: men are stronger, etc and “trans” inclusion in sports is essential so as not to discriminate against a “vulnerable minority.”

She doesn’t think about the contradiction here. She just puts it out of her mind because no one cares to think of themselves as a liar or a hypocrite.

The pull or the drive to fit in in one’s own community is strong. It will scramble the brain and make one say and even believe things that don’t even make sense. And unwinding that hypocrisy and contradiction is hard work. For the individual and the culture.

When King or anyone (Governor Gavin Newsom, for instance) says that she stands with “trans inclusion” in sports, she is saying she stands against fairness for girls, whether she means to or not.

The contradiction must be made obvious, pointed out again and again.

When the pressure to see it outweighs the comfort of making contradictory statements, perhaps we’ll see more famous female athletes taking a stand to protect their own sport categories.

C’mon Billie Jean! Join us!