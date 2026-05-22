Short little update on Billie Jean King.

As it turns out, supporting men in women’s sports is not new for BJK. She’s been doing it since the 70s.

I did not discover this on my own. Glenna Goldis wrote to tell me about BJK’s history of supporting men in women’s sports.

Goldis is a lawyer and consumer protection attorney with experience in consumer fraud, family law, government service and civil legal aid.

She previously worked as an Assistant Attorney General in the Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau under New York Attorney General Letitia James, but was fired in January 2026 after publicly criticizing “gender-affirming care” for minors.

You can read about Goldis’ cancellation story here at The Free Press.

Goldis, who is a lesbian, runs the Substack newsletter Bad Facts, where she examines issues in the “trans” rights movement and she founded the Gender-Critical Law Society. She has become a prominent advocate for greater scrutiny of youth “gender affirming care.”

You can follow Glenna on X here. And you can subscribe to her Substack here.

Here’s what she shared with me:

Billie Jean King helped Richard Raskind (”Renee Richards”) win a 1977 lawsuit against the US Tennis Association so that he could play professional tennis against women. BJK then became his doubles partner — not mixed doubles. Women’s doubles.

Port Washington, N.Y.: Billie Jean King chases the ball for a backhand as her teammate in doubles, Renee Richards, cuts it off to score a point in the second set at the Port Washington Tennis Academy in Port Washington, New York on April 14, 1977. (Photo by Paul J. Bereswill/Newsday via Getty Images)

Who is Richard Raskind, you may ask? A man who surgically altered himself to try to appear to be a woman back in the 1970s.

Raskind graduated from Yale and turned down an offer to pitch for the Yankees. He served in the Navy and then became a doctor. Then, as Goldis puts it, he “became subsumed by an ambitious goal: changing sex.”

In 1975, Raskind had “bottom surgery” and decided after that that he was “Renee Richards.” In his early 40s, at 6’2” and already a successful ophthalmologist, he decided to embark on a career in women’s professional tennis.

NEW YORK - CIRCA 1977: Richards at the nets looks to volley a return during the Women's 1977 US Open Tennis Championships circa 1977 at Forest Hills in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

When Richards was outed as a man, the USTA implemented a sex test for players competing in the women’s category as the US Open.

Richards then sued the US Tennis Association in 1977 for sex discrimination. I can’t believe I didn’t know any of this!

At any rate, Richards prevailed. And Billie Jean helped.

King stated to the court: “[Richards] does not enjoy physical superiority or strength so as to have an advantage over women competitors in the sport of tennis.”

You can read more about it here from Glenna directly.

So, as it turns out, Billie Jean King has been a believer that men can be women since the 70s. She isn’t caught up in gender woo as a trend. She’s always been caught up in it and I don’t know if that is better or worse.

One quick further update . . . Richards has changed his opinion on the whole matter. He has said:

“Having lived for the past 30 years, I know if I'd had surgery at the age of 22, and then at 24 went on the tour, no genetic woman in the world would have been able to come close to me. And so I've reconsidered my opinion [on trans-identified males playing women’s sports.]”

What a world. Richard Raskind has changed his mind on men in women’s sports but BJK holds firm to hers.