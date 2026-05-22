Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
10hEdited

I remember the entire Renee Richards and Billie Jean King thing as the media circus it was. It was the 1970s and so people accepted it as just another chapter in "sexual freedom". It seemed like a one-off. I thought back then it was not fair for a large and athletic man to become a woman to compete against women. It seemed to defeat the entire women's lib and Title IX movement. And it was ironic that BJK, who was an outspoken supporter of women and herself a lesbian, would back up a man breaking into her gender. Such is the craziness of this era

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Richard Parker's avatar
Richard Parker
8h

We live in Bizarro World.

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