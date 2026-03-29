Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Mark Sundstrom's avatar
Mark Sundstrom
5m

I've only discovered her recently, thanks to some interviews, and just started "A Better Life". The only other one I've read (so far) is "Should we Stay or Should We Go", which I highly recommend. Thanks for the recommendation.

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Susan's avatar
Susan
1h

One of my recent favorites. Pitch perfect review of a deeply-layered book. Thank you.

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