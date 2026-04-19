It’s been six years since covid and my speaking out to open public schools — so that poor kids could attend school just like the rich kids were doing — and I’m still a pariah. Even though there’s pretty strong alignment that the schools were closed too long. Doesn’t matter. Once you violate the secret progressive pact to wait to say something until given the secret Bat Signal by The New York Times . . . well, you are out for good. You could kill someone and earn your way back into people’s good graces. But violate the Democratic Party platform? Nope. You’re done.