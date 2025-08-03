I had fun writing about the American Eagle Outfitters and Sydney Sweeney ginned up controversy and the history of jeans ads through Levi’s and folks seemed to like it so I thought I’d do some more ad stuff.

The theme here is how what we “in the biz” often call “challenger brands” can poke the bear — the big leading brand — often to great impact.

There was a marketing book that came out in 1999 called “Eating the Big Fish” that was very popular in business and marketing circles. In it there are case studies of brands that are #2 or lower — maybe real little guys or newcomers to a particular market — that break conventional wisdom about how to market a brand and they drive results by breaking the rules.

The author of the book, Adam Morgan, uses case studies to draw out 8 credos — or rules to live by — for the little fish to break through, surge, take over!

I hate business books and marketing books but I did read bits and pieces of this one. The book centers around the notion that brands need to build an identity (he calls it “a lighthouse identity” as his credo #2) and focus on ideas rather than consumers (this is #8 of his credos and really breaks with standard protocol, as the conventional wisdom has ALWAYS been to be consumer obsessed and focused on what they tell you they want). And the end takeaway is that even the big, established #1 brands need to act like challenger brands to stay in the #1 spot.

Here are some of the challenger brand campaigns that are most memorable for me. And I’m focusing (mostly) on campaigns that have come after the book was written.

Taco Bell — Ronald McDonald eats Taco Bell

This one was created by my friend Brett Craig, our creative lead at XX-XY Athletics. He was the Creative Director at Deutsch for many years and built this effort to launch Taco Bell breakfasts.

The “Ronald McDonald eats Taco Bell” campaign was launched in 2014. It was a series of commercials for Taco Bell’s new breakfast menu, and it featured real-life men named Ronald McDonald who liked Taco Bell for breakfast. The campaign generated buzz around the fast food chain’s breakfast menu launch, by using the McDonald’s mascot’s name in their advertising and challenging McDonalds’ dominance in the space. The rule broken was that they referred to the market share leader in their communications, acknowledging their fledgling status.

The campaign generated over 8 billion earned impressions (otherwise known as free PR) and grew sales by 3%. That year, Taco Bell breakfasts accounted for 6% of the company’s total sales in the launch year and established breakfast as a viable category for the fast food chain.

The Pepsi Challenge

This campaign started in 1975 and ran in various forms through the early 80s. The concept here: people choose Pepsi in a blind taste test.

At the time of the launch in 1975, Coke held a significantly larger market share than Pepsi. In the U.S., Coke held around 35-40% of the soft drink market, while Pepsi had roughly 20-25%. The remainder was split amongst other smaller brands (anyone remember RC Cola?) The Pepsi Challenge helped Pepsi narrow the gap from the leader by emphasizing consumer preference in these blind taste tests.

The rule broken here was similar to the one above in the Taco Bell campaign. You aren’t supposed to acknowledge another brand in your ads. You are supposed to just assert your own features and benefits, as if no other brand exists. The campaign was “reactive” rather than “proactive” but it worked, increasing Pepsi’s visibility in the market, generating buzz and improving their market share.

Here’s one of the ads from the early 80s. Pepsi remains the #2 brand today, though the overall market has grown considerably.

Avis is #2

Ok this one was in the book by Morgan. Avis's #2 ad campaign was built around the slogan “We Try Harder.” This campaign, launched in 1962, positioned Avis as the second-largest car rental company, turning their underdog status into a strength by emphasizing their commitment to better customer service.

Mac vs PC

Everyone remembers this one, right? The Mac vs. PC ads launched in 2006, starring Justin Long as the hip Mac and John Hodgman as the nerdy PC. The ads personified the computer brands and gave Mac an edge as the cooler, hipper easier to use option. Who wants to be the nerdy PC guy?

The ads used humor to cite Mac’s competitive edge without coming across as obnoxious. The ads didn’t show any computers or tout the benefits of Mac by actually showing what they can do or how they work. Clever. Better yet, it worked. In 2006, Apple’s share of the U.S. desktop and laptop computer market more than doubled, rising from 5% to over 10%, according to IDC, a technology industry research firm.

Levi’s “Wore Them” campaign

Ok here’s one that worked less well. In 1999, Levi’s ran a campaign featuring billboards and print ads that showcased the idea that iconic designers actually preferred Levi’s. This was in the age that “designer” denim was surging and Levi’s seemed all too regular by comparison.

It used the lines “Ralph wore them,” “Tommy wore them,” and “Calvin wore them” to highlight the idea that the best known designers of the day actually chose Levi’s thus touting Levi’s “original” status.

According to Mark Hogan, the marketing lead at Levi’s at the time (who I knew and worked with when I was at Levi’s ad agency, FCB, in the mid 90s): “We are talking about the fact that we are the original blue jean. We want to remind people that we are the jean by which all others are compared to.”

The jeans giant was already in what would become a decade plus long decline. The brand was trying to turn that slump around but it didn’t work very well. If I were to assess why it didn’t work — and the others cited above did — it was beneath the brand that was still the actual leader at the time. Levi’s feigned #2 status while being #1. Who were they punching at anyway?

So maybe challenger behavior doesn’t work for the leading brand? It also doesn’t show any jeans which maybe was necessary in such a visual category. We want to look good in jeans (right Sydney Sweeney?) and if we can’t see that, the impact will be limited.

At XX-XY Athletics we’ve taken this challenger ethos to heart. One of our best and most viral campaign ideas was “Dear Nike” achieving over 10 million impressions with zero paid advertising. We take a swipe at Nike for pretending to champion female athletes but doing nothing of the sort. In doing so, we point out the behemoth’s hypocrisy, and our own authenticity.

At XX-XY Athletics, as we grow and evolve, we’ll continue to call out where the big brands are failing. But we will also move towards touting our own product features and benefits as well as all of the ways that we empower female athletes.