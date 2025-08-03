Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Duray's avatar
John Duray
6h

I love the "just do it" tag line on the XX XY ad. Nice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Jordan's avatar
James Jordan
7h

I figure I would submit the one ad I played a somewhat major role in. My role in the marketing department was all the "none of the above" stuff now often called Experiential Marketing that included Motorsports which was my real passion. A small group within the company built a very cool grassroots system that was amazing at the time, and finally we got this ad produced to use on various sports networks. I was the lead from the client side, proud of this work. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_tjM8eEqUo&list=LL&index=1349

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jennifer Sey and others
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture