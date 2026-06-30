Chase Strangio is a prominent ACLU attorney and Co-Director of the organization’s LGBT & HIV Project. A woman who claims to be a man, Strangio has become one of the most visible legal advocates for “trans” rights, including arguing before the Supreme Court. She has represented clients in high-profile cases challenging restrictions on “gender-affirming care” and, relevant here, policies governing participation in sex-segregated sports.

Chase Strangio speaks outside the US Supreme Court after justices heard arguments in challenges to state bans on trans identified male athletes in women's sports on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP via Getty Images)

In 2015, Strangio served as counsel in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case that affirmed the right of same-sex couples to marry nationwide.

In 2020, Strangio was a member of the ACLU team that represented Aimee Stephens in Bostock v. Clayton County. In this case, the Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protects “trans” employees from workplace discrimination. (Not getting into the flaws on this one, only stating Strangio’s role as a member of the winning team.)

In U.S. v. Skrmetti (2024-2025), Strangio became the first openly “trans” person to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court. She argued on behalf of private plaintiffs challenging a Tennessee ban on “gender-affirming care” for minors. The Supreme Court held that the state law did not violate the Equal Protection Clause. She lost that one.

Now, Strangio is counsel in the two key Supreme Court cases currently pending: Little v. Hecox (Idaho) and West Virginia v. B.P.J.. The two cases for which we are awaiting a decision (they were bundled) with bated breath. This is the decision that refuses to come no matter how closely we watch SCOTUSblog or how early I get up in anticipation.

Both cases involve males who identify as female seeking to compete on women’s and girls’ sports teams. These cases test whether states can maintain sex-based categories in athletics under the Equal Protection Clause and Title IX.

The bare minimum I am hoping for is that the states with laws protecting women’s sports (there are 27 states that have these laws) can continue protecting women’s sports. That those laws are upheld as constitutional. That is a narrow interpretation of the question at hand and the most likely outcome according to legal scholars that know a lot more than I do.

In a recent Substack post titled “June is For Sports and Pride,” Strangio weaves personal reflections on sports, community and Pride Month with commentary on this looming Supreme Court decision.