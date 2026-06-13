Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Jeff Lebowski's avatar
Jeff Lebowski
10h

I hope this young woman is awarded millions.

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Craig Benoit's avatar
Craig Benoit
9h

Jen, help keep us up to date on the progress of this case and the outcomes.

The male perpetrator should be identified in each step of the process towards full accountability. Personal accountability probably wont 'fix' his behavior. But that is not important at this point. Making the consequences of these acts so brutal for the perpetrators that those thinking of exploiting our children make different decisions.

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