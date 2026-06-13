Cloak of Respectability
Honestly, I can’t stop thinking about Kallie Keeler, the wrestler who faced a male opponent (unknowingly) and was sexually assaulted during a match.
I know I just wrote about it, but I made this video to sum up my thoughts further.
Some prefer video over words. Probably not you guys, but here it is.
We seem to never learn. Bad people will shield themselves in a costume of respectability, to get away with very bad things.
I don’t understand how people don’t see it.
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I hope this young woman is awarded millions.
Jen, help keep us up to date on the progress of this case and the outcomes.
The male perpetrator should be identified in each step of the process towards full accountability. Personal accountability probably wont 'fix' his behavior. But that is not important at this point. Making the consequences of these acts so brutal for the perpetrators that those thinking of exploiting our children make different decisions.