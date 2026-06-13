Honestly, I can’t stop thinking about Kallie Keeler, the wrestler who faced a male opponent (unknowingly) and was sexually assaulted during a match.

I know I just wrote about it, but I made this video to sum up my thoughts further.

Some prefer video over words. Probably not you guys, but here it is.

We seem to never learn. Bad people will shield themselves in a costume of respectability, to get away with very bad things.

I don’t understand how people don’t see it.