Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Austin Garner's avatar
Austin Garner
2d

I just want a similar cause of action for those who receive gender “affirming” care, after the patients realize the mutilation of their bodies and destruction of their reproductive systems what should their recovery be?

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Mark In Houston's avatar
Mark In Houston
2d

Thank you Jen for this latest report from the front lines in the Colorado legislature. When are you going to get the heck out of Colorado who is now rivaling California for most deranged public policies? Have you considered a relo to Texas?

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