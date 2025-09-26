When I was at Levi’s as the Chief Marketing Officer, I noted upon taking the role in 2013 that when the brand was at the center of culture it was at it’s best. That’s when it was most worn, purchased and loved. When the brand fell out of cultural favor, out of the cultural spotlight, the business declined. And that is what had happened between 1998 and 2013.

Examples I often referenced — at Woodstock, those who were there were either wearing Levi’s, or nothing at all. During my 8-year run as CMO that became true at Coachella as well. Because we made it true.

When the Berlin wall fell in 1989, there were photographs taken of men atop the wall wearing Levi’s — a symbol of freedom and rugged individuality around the world, at the time. That was not product placement (obviously!). That was reality. I traveled to Moscow in 1986 for a competition and brought Levi’s 501s to trade with other athletes for pins and leotards. The jeans were pure gold. Serious cultural currency worth actual currency — reportedly sold on the black market at the time for hundreds of dollars.

When the brand was at it’s height in sales in the mid 90s, “grunge” was ascendant — and its stars wore Levi’s on stage. All the time. Check out Kurt Cobain. And yes, those are 501s. I can tell even from the front without seeing the back pocket branding.

Sometimes culture influences the direction that brands take. And sometimes brands contribute to driving the culture. It’s a circle not a line or a funnel, as marketers often like to say.

But to overlook the inextricable link between culture and capitalism would be to be willfully blind. A brand leader ignoring this fact would be failing to utilize all of the tools at her disposal to make a brand relevant and to grow the business. And anyone attempting to influence culture would be remiss to ignore the role of brands.

Our movement for sanity needs strong brands. Without them, we are fighting a battle with at least one arm tied behind our backs.

Take note: It wasn’t until gay marriage became the law of the land that brands en masse started their LGB and all the new letters’ efforts. This was less of a case of brands leading culture, rather they were following. And in doing so, brands helped to cement support for gay marriage and LGB rights in the public consciousness. You could (still can) get a rainbow tee from any brand — Nike, Target, Adidas. Anyone wearing one was saying “I’m on the right side of history.” Heck, you could fly on an Alaska Airlines plane with a rainbow on it.

Enter TQIA “rights” and the culture has been ill-equipped to cite how this is any different than LGB equality. All of my “liberal” Gen X cohort views it as exactly the same. And therefore view anyone against “gender affirming care” or self ID or boys in girls sports as bigots akin to those who were against gay marriage. They want to continue to be on “the right side of history.”

Except they aren’t. It’s different this time. TQIA is demanding more than equality. They are demanding we bend reality to their will. And we take women’s rights away to offer what they say is equality but is really more than equality. Some animals are more equal than others, I suppose. They sterilize children in the name of medical care. They insist that “incorrect pronouns” as applied to mass shooters is bigotry. (How about who cares?) They are so afraid of being called “trans-phobes” that they’ll fight for the right of convicted male sex offenders to be in women’s prisons. They’ve lost their minds.

We need to wrest the culture back with the full force that it has been taken from us. We need legislation, yes. But politics and legislation are downstream from culture and we ceded that more than a decade ago. So we need to go back to go forward, and take it back. We need to train the public’s eye on the girls and women who lose safety, privacy and fairness. The activists demand we look at the boys insisting they are discriminated against. They want us to feel sorry for the boys and only the boys.

But I want to elevate the stories of the girls. The ones who were injured like Payton McNabb. The ones who lost races and medals and trophies. The ones who had their privacy stolen. The ones who speak up at school board meetings across the country and lose friends when they do it. I want to do for those girls what Nike did for Semenya back in 2018.

This is why I started XX-XY Athletics. All of the athletic brands are either silent or on the wrong side of the issue of protecting women’s sports. They are absolute hypocrites in that they profit off of championing female athletes while not supporting them and standing with them on important issues that female athletes face. Remember when Nike fired Allyson Felix because she was pregnant?

Did a single brand take a stand to support the army of survivors speaking out about abuse in gymnastics and Larry Nassar? No.

Has a single brand spoken out about males in women’s sports? Except us? No. In fact, Nike promoted Caster Semenya with a series of ads back in 2018-2019. This one hits different now, huh?

To be clear: Nike and Semenya, our issue isn’t that this male athlete is proud. It is that he is male and competed in the women’s category, stealing opportunities and medals from actual women. And violating a basic tenet of reality. If you have testicles, you’re male.

In the 2016 Olympic Women’s 800m Final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, there was a podium sweep by three athletes who had differences in sex development (DSD) — a condition where individuals might be raised as female but have XY chromosomes, internal testes, and naturally elevated testosterone levels. Meaning: they are male.

The winning margin was 1.21 seconds, unusually large for an 800m final, highlighting the dominant performance of these male athletes.

This incident has been brought to the fore of late because World Athletics, the governing body for global track and field, announced their findings that between 50 and 60 male athletes have been finalists in the female category in global and regional track and field championships since 2000. The governing body has introduced sex testing in the form of a simple one-time cheek swab to ensure the women’s category is protected going forward. Thank you, Seb Coe.

Back to Nike and Semenya. He’s a man. Whether he admits that or not. There is video of him saying who cares if I have more testosterone! We do! You’re a man. Stay out of women’s sports.

But Nike decided to defend Semenya as just another kind of woman and in doing so, said outright that anyone who said otherwise was obviously a bigot and misogynist. Nike is the biggest athletic company / brand in the world. Larger than the NFL and the NBA combined.

The press then carried the water of the sports behemoth further.

And just like that, the idea cemented in the broad culture was that anyone who says they are a woman is one. High testosterone? So what. All women are different! That moved on to include men who think they are women (“trans” identified men). It had already been established that some women are just different. They might have testicles like Semenya but some women just do! And it’s racist and sexist to say otherwise. So why not move on to men who think they’re women? It’s misogyny too, to deny them what their minds tell them! Or so the story goes. And goes.

Nike didn’t start this. But they certainly carried it forward into the culture. And they haven’t stopped since. Long gone are the days when they ran an ad in 2011 called “If you let me play” defending girls’ participation in sports by citing all of the benefits that come along with that — better self-esteem, better body image, less depression, higher likelihood to graduate from high school and to not get pregnant as a teenager.

Now Nike funds studies to get to the bottom of how much we can cripple young boys so that it might be considered kind of fair for them to compete in women’s sports. As if women and girls are just hampered boys and men. As if those boys’ whole bodies don’t matter.

Brands influence culture.

Why are we letting the left wing use brands as a tool of culture and not fighting back with our own brands?

Enter XX-XY Athletics.

We don’t have Nike budgets but we have virality and popular opinion and we’re feisty and not afraid to hit back. We’re athletes. And we’re not going to let other brands manufacture consensus and make the 80% too afraid to speak up. We have to change the cultural conversation in addition to the laws.

The last few months have seen a spate of brand/business intersection points. Cracker Barrel thought they were adhering to culture vibes by taking the old guy out of their logo and they learned quickly, the hard way, that they were not. American Eagle Outfitters put a hot girl in jeans. And it worked. Who knew no one ever really was inspired by overweight, hairy chested, non-binary people in jeans?

Tylenol stock is way down despite pregnant ladies gobbling it up like Skittles to stick it to Trump. And Google admits they kicked people off their platform under pressure from the government during covid.

And while this isn’t from the last few months, remember when Meta blocked the hashtag #XX during the summer Olympics in Paris? People were posting it in response to Imane Khelif — a male with a DSD — winning a gold medal in women’s boxing. Culture meet commerce. Again.

So that’s why I do it. Because brands matter. Like it or not. Capitalist or not. Brands influence the culture.

And I will not let the other side have all that influence without fighting back on the terms they defined.