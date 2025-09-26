Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
3h

Some days it turns out I really needed to read what you wrote.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jennifer Sey and others
AKG's avatar
AKG
38m

My husband is retired from the Air Force. When he was active duty he went to Belarus for some kind of exchange trip and he inquired about gifts to take to the military officers he would be interacting with. They wanted Levis. That's it. I don't know if they wore the Levis or sold them but they were gold at the time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Sey
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture