Unless you live in a cave, you’ve been following the Cracker Barrel dust up. I wrote about it here.

ICYMI: Cracker Barrel — the down home folksy restaurant chain based in Lebanon, Tennessee — announced a logo change and restaurant “upgrade” on August 19th.

The backlash was swift. No one liked it. It sanitized the logo in an effort to “elevate.” But the customers don’t want “elevated.” They want folksy.

Here’s the old logo on the left, the new one on the right.

Well, what’s old is new again.

Yesterday the restaurant chain cried uncle. Uncle Herschel (that’s the old guy leaning on the barrel) that is. The company announced that they’d be going back to the old logo.

The company stated, “Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain,” acknowledging the passion customers have for the brand and thanking them for sharing their voices.

So normies are winning. The days of elites telling regular people what they are supposed to like and who they are supposed to vote for and what they will be cancelled for seem to be coming to an end.

Regular people like pretty girls in jeans. They like Sydney Sweeney in American Eagle Outfitters’ jeans. The stock for that company is up 13% this month.

When leftie backlash exploded on social media for that ad campaign, the company not only did not apologize for being called racist and Nazis, they doubled down and splashed that imagery everywhere.

What a difference 5 years makes!

Regular people never liked overweight hairy men in women’s clothing hocking jeans and underwear. But the fancy people with MBAs from places like Wharton told everyone you do like this and if you don’t you’re a bigot. So people didn’t say much for fear of being cancelled. And some people cheered and purchased those brands as a badge of their sophisticated and evolved non-bigoted tastes.

But everyone got sick of it. It’s like we just went through an extended “deplorables” moment in corporate America. Where all the CEOs told people they were deplorable if they didn’t like unattractive people selling products.

And the normies are now saying: No. You don’t get to tell me what to like. I like Uncle Herschel and hashbrown casserole and hot blondes.

Didn’t the company do any consumer research?

They either didn’t do any consumer research, thinking that they the all knowing executives knew better than the loyal fans of the brand. Or they did do research, and they ignored it. Because they the all knowing execs knew better than the loyal fans of the brand. Or they did it in places without Cracker Barrel eaters.

If execs decide to do research in NYC they’ll get the answer they want — change the logo. If they do it in places like Mobile, Alabama and Arkadelphia, Arkansas they would have gotten don’t you dare change that logo or the brand response.

Either way, the fancy people thought they knew better. They either didn’t do research, or they did flawed research or they ignored the results.

Normies spoke up. And the fancy people had to retract their redesign. The fancy people could have saved themselves a lot of trouble by just listening to the customer in the first place. Which really is the first rule of brand management.

The question remains: does this signify a real shift towards customer respect?

Or is this a cosmetic change because the noise just got too loud, but strategically the brand isn’t changing anything? Do they still believe they know what is best for the customer of Cracker Barrel and that they need to drag that customer kicking and screaming into their rarified CEO world?

Lots of people have brought up Cracker Barrel’s DEI policies and sponsoring of kid-friendly Pride parades and their general woke-ness. These policies are a facet of the executives’ elitism and are out of step with their customers as well. So are they gonna shift their policies there too?

And are they going to stop doing pop-ups in the Meatpacking District in NYC where you can pop out on your lunch break and buy a $6000 Chanel handbag? And then go home and store it in your 400 square foot $700k studio apartment? These Meatpacking District denizens are not Cracker Barrel customers. This is wishful thinking on the part of the CEO that the restaurant could have some kitschy appeal to these people. It can’t. So are the CEO and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) gonna stop all this stuff too?

That remains to be seen. I think they are both in please let me save my job mode right now. They’ll do a lot of analysis and nothing for a time. A lot of not making decisions to avoid making the wrong ones is what is likely underway at the moment.

Who allowed it to happen?

With something as significant as a logo change and shop redesign costing $700 million, everyone signs off. The CMO, the entire executive team including the Chief Financial Officer and the CEO. AND the board!

They all waved it through. They all said GREAT! They all thought maybe now this brand will seem a bit cooler to work for.

And now, they will all pretend they never supported it. That they were coerced somehow. That information and research was not shared fully. They will whisper to each other I never liked it. They will all go into cover their butts mode. And maybe some low level brand environment/store design person or marketing manager will take the fall.

Certainly the board won’t push the CEO just yet. They can’t look like they are falling prey to the backlash even though they reversed course on the logo. They can’t kick her to the curb just yet because then they would appear as if they are letting the customer run the company! The logo is one thing! But they stand by their people and especially their very expensive hires! They will stand by her. For now.

But I seriously doubt that the thinking that led both the CEO and CMO down this path — we know best, the customer is dumb — has been vanquished. Superiority isn’t shaken off overnight.

So there will be other mistakes. And eventually they will both “go” with big fat severance packages.

And then the CEO and the CMO will get big jobs somewhere else.