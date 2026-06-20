Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Arne's avatar
Arne
4hEdited

Your description reminds me of Blair Witch Project (1999). Similar premise of the protagonists going down a rabbit hole and getting caught; very young director working on minimal/low budget makes a claustrophobic blockbuster with a lot of help from Internet buzz.

And, I watched Open Water years ago. Yes, that was a truly scary movie.

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LainE's avatar
LainE
4h

Open Water lives rent-free in my brain. I’m so mad I saw it. If I could selectively remove memories, that would be high on the list!

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