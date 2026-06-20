I try to mostly write about sports and business. But sometimes I stray into culture. This one is a movie review of the record-setting viral horror film Backrooms. The film from A24 has grossed over $250M at the box office globally, with a budget of only $10M. This is A24’s highest grossing film to date.

It was directed by 20-year old phenom Kane Parsons who created the YouTube web series which came first. Ok — here you go.

I rarely go to the movies anymore. And when I do, I’ve generally been disappointed. I used to love going more than almost anything. In my 20s, childless and carefree, I would hit two or sometimes three films in a single day, alone. It was my greatest indulgence — a dark theater, a giant screen, total escape. Going alone made it so that I didn’t have to agree with another person on what to see. I could just wander from one theater to the next. A dream.

After kids, movies were for date nights. Until the kids got big enough to sit and enjoy movies themselves. I sat through many a dreadful kid flick. I viewed it as training (for them) so that they would enjoy the movies as much as I do later. And now, it is a favorite past time to watch and discuss films with my grown children. Success!

Since COVID, my in-theater habit mostly died. Patterns were disrupted and I never quite got back to my prior habits. But I still love the idea of seeing a film in the theater. That shared experience with strangers — and movie theater popcorn — beats at home viewing every time, in my opinion. So last night, at my 11-year-old son’s behest, we went to see Backrooms. He knew all about it — something about a video game or viral internet thing pulled him in. I have no idea about this world.

I texted my 25-year-old son that I was going to see this viral hit.

His response: “lol what?”

Then: “oh with O, makes sense now.”

He explained it’s based on an internet “creepy pasta” that went viral on 4chan and spawned a short video series on YouTube. I mean, is this even English?

I replied, “What is creepy pasta?” thinking it was a typo. It wasn’t.

He broke it down: “Creepy pastas are repostable stories, images, memes or text chains that become viral through people reinventing and sharing them across platforms. They’re like internet ‘commodities’ designed to freak you out.”

I still don’t really get it.

He explained further: “It comes from copypasta — those copied text blocks like the shrug emoji ¯_(ツ)_/¯— but these are ghost stories for the online age.”

Still lost. But I did the equivalent of nodding via text.

I figured I wouldn’t fall asleep, but I also wouldn’t get it. Some meme-based, aesthetics-driven thing with no real storyline — a self-referential, internet-culture rabbit hole “vibe” that I’d never fully understand as a Gen Xers. I still don’t get memes, for the most part.

The movie wasn’t awful, just kind of dumb. And not scary.

The premise: An unhappy, newly divorced cheap-furniture-store owner named Clark discovers a “backroom” in his store.

He’s miserable and not a nice person — we learn this through therapy sessions.

His ex-wife left him by kicking him out of the house he pays for (he’s bitter about the house being his house that he paid for and still pays for, while not living in it).

Clark is a drunk — and an angry one. He sleeps in his store clutching a bottle of whiskey. And goes to therapy to try to resolve his anger and loneliness.

His therapist has her own baggage: flashbacks to an abusive mother who wouldn’t let her outside.

After Clark finds the creepy backroom by just walking through a wall with a glowy crack in it, he exits. Escapes is more like it. There are presences (my son called it the “entity” — I’m not sure if this is the official video game name for it or what) which seem to chase and stalk in the yellow rooms but it’s never visible and never clear who is chasing and stalking or what they want.

He gets out. And then goes back with two young employees.

The young stoners don’t make it back. Clark goes again. And stays.

The therapist goes looking for him.

What we find isn’t totally explicable and it’s weird. A lot of windy yellow rooms, one after the next. Remnants of the store — piled up furniture. Then a house-like few rooms with distorted humans in them. These distorted humans are edible, I kid you not.

Clark stays because, I guess, he can just be himself there — angry, no expectations from anyone to be different. Unsurprisingly, he becomes an even more distorted version of himself.

The therapist who has gone to look for Clark becomes ensnared in his drama down there. She doesn’t want to stay, despite her own baggage. She wants to emerge from her trauma not sink into it (I think).

Therapist lady escapes, only to discover some doctor/science-y type who knew about this place all along. I didn’t fully get that part. It felt like there might be layers about parallel realities, lost memories or people slipping through cracks in their own lives, and somehow some people were always aware this existed, and that people were murdered down there. But it stayed vague and vibe-y.

It’s rated R but didn’t really need to be. Slight gore, some cursing.

I didn’t find it scary — not in the way other low-budget hits with a truly terrifying premise land. Take Open Water, for example: a couple on a scuba dive gets accidentally left behind in shark-infested ocean waters. It’s just them, bobbing helplessly as night falls and sharks circle. The horror is primal and real — the isolation, the helplessness, the slow-building dread that this could actually happen. We go with them on the psychological journey —

We were left, but it was an accident and the boat will come back —> The boat is never coming back and we are going to die either from the cold water, starvation or getting eaten by sharks and we just have to wait here for it to happen.

This movie made me so uncomfortable and anxious I could hardly stand to watch it.

Backrooms is more weird than that. Not terrible. It had more story than I expected for something born from a 4chan meme (which again, I don’t really know what that is).

The liminal spaces — the endless, off-kilter yellow rooms, buzzing lights, moist carpet vibe, I could almost smell how musty it was — are atmospheric and effectively creepy in a disorienting way.

It sort of seems like it’s supposed to be deep, but I couldn’t really pin down the themes. Is Clark the embodiment of “toxic masculinity,” seeking a place with no rules where he can wallow in his anger? Maybe. Or is it about depression, escapism or how we all get trapped in our own mental mazes? Or is it about nothing at all?

I’m not sure. Overall, I give it a C. Maybe a B-minus on a generous day.

The best part of the whole experience was that the theater was jam-packed and full of energy — a crammed theater, everyone experiencing it together. I had to wait in line for snacks, just like the old days.

I love a shared cultural moment, even for a C-level film.

Maybe the movies are back? I hope so. I just wish they were better.