I’m a few days behind. I’ve been sick with some sort of stomach “bug” aka vomiting. But I’m catching up. And I’m appalled at what I see on the left.

It starts here, with Cynthia Nixon, “Miranda” from Sex and the City.

She’s a celebrity that no one cares about who ran for Governor of New York in 2018. She has a “trans” child. (Of course she does, what celeb doesn’t at this point? De Niro, Charlize Theron, Cher, Jamie Lee Curtis, Naomi Watts, Annette Bening and Warren Beatty, JLo, Sigourney Weaver and on and on. It’s the latest Hermès Birkin bag!) Nixon loves Zohran Mamdani the socialist Democratic candidate for New York City mayor. She loves Hamas. And women (she’s a lesbian) — presumably even if those women are men and have penises.

So of course she felt like it was cute and fun to post this pic wearing a red hat that says MAKE ABORTION GREAT AGAIN, heading into the 4th of July weekend, for her 1.7 million IG followers.

I’m especially alarmed to see the children of some of my former friends liking this post. But I digress.

I know it’s not original to say it, but for those of us who have been pro-choice our entire lives (and I know many of you are not) we supported safe, legal and rare. Not this bullshit.

I’ve never had an abortion. I’ve taken several friends when they were in their late teens/early 20s. It was not fun. Or anything to scoff at. It was traumatic. And sad. They wouldn’t change their decision but it was not taken lightly. But Nixon seems to revel in the idea that we should all have lots and lots of them. What else could making abortion “great again” mean?

Kinda like pop star Lily Allen.

Allen laughed off her abortions on a June 30 episode of her “Miss Me?” podcast. Allen stated that she could not recall the actual number of abortions she’d had in the past.

“I can’t remember,” she said. “I think maybe, like . . . I want to say four or five.”

Ok. Let’s say one happened because she accidentally got pregnant when she was young. Wouldn’t any sane decent human being at that point be obsessed with using birth control correctly? Not look at that event and go: Oh! There’s the solution! I can just abort!

I mean even if it is true that half of abortions happen because of birth control failure (which I don’t believe, by the way, they were using it incorrectly, missed a pill, something) wouldn’t you be obsessed with doubling up and using two forms to make sure it didn’t happen? And for the more strictly conservative among us reading this who advocate for abstaining until marriage, that ship has sailed. It definitely is not going to happen. Yes, there is a movement amongst young people to marry earlier, have children earlier, but for the young women who reside on the left — and yes, some even not on the left — they are not staying virgins until they get married. They just aren’t. So let’s live in reality. Double up on that shit. Go on the pill AND use a condom which protects against STDs as well. Birth control is more freely available than ever. Use it.

Ok moving on. The horrors and ghoulishness on the left continue.

In response to the tragic loss of life in Kerr County Texas due to floods — more than 100 people have died, at least 28 of whom are children, many from Camp Mystic, an all girls summer camp. Here’s what some lefties had to say, which basically amounts to fuck them kids.

Dr. Christina B. Propst, a Texas pediatrician, had this to say (in a now deleted social media post): “May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.”

She was initially suspended by the medical group that employed her and now Blue Fish Pediatrics has announced that they have fired her. Good.

This is not cancellation. This is a woman in charge of the health and well-being of children. She has acknowledged that she does not care about the health and well-being of children if they have parents who may be Republicans. She should not be allowed to work anywhere near or around children. Period. It is just pure evil to dismiss the deaths of children as somehow deserved because you don’t agree with the politics of their parents.

Ok one more. Some woman named Sade Perkins — the founder of the Freedmen’s Town Farmers Market in Houston — decided maybe these kids deserved it because they are white.

“They want you to have sympathy for these people, they want you to get out of your bed, and to come out of your home, and to go find these people, and to donate your money to go find these people, meanwhile they are deporting your family members [...] and I need you all to keep that in mind before you go out there and put on your rain boots and go find these little girls.”

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again now: the left does not care about children. This is why they locked them in their homes for a year and a half during covid, restricted them from any activity long after adults resumed their lives. In San Francisco outdoor playgrounds were closed for 9 months. Toddlers were masked in blue states for years. The medical establishment force vaccinated children even though they were at zero risk. And they did it, they said, to protect grandma which is not a toddler’s responsibility.

Finally the FDA has expanded the vaccine “side effects” to include heart risks for young men. But those same young men were made to take multiple shots and boosters in order to just have their lives. To go to school. To socialize. To graduate.

And it was known then that they were being put at risk to take the shots.

You cannot do or say the things above if you care about children.

For my friends and family that still reside on the left despite disagreeing with their approach on various issues, they do so (I believe) because they believe in their hearts that the left are the good guys. That the left means well. I understand this. I used to think it too. But I don’t know how you can read any of above and still think that. I’m not saying the right doesn’t have its issues. And I’m not a Republican either. But the grotesque attitudes towards children reflected in these handful of stories from the last week alone is why I will never be a member of the Democratic party again.