Demi Moore’s appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival has everyone talking, but not for the reasons that Page Six of the New York Post intended. Their headline blared “Demi Moore’s toned arms take center stage on Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet,” gushing over the 63-year-old jury member’s strapless sequin gown that left her arms fully exposed.

I do love the dress. But those arms!??

Anyone with eyes can see this is either ironic rage-bait from the New York Post (toned arms??) or a glaring disconnect from reality. Those arms don’t look toned; they look emaciated, fragile, downright skeletal. And the rest of her frame matches the arms in a way that feels alarmingly frail.

Whether it’s full-blown anorexia, Ozempic or some grim cocktail of the two, we can’t know for sure. My personal opinion: GLP-1s make anorexia easy. All the weight loss, none of the struggle. It’s anorexia made simple.

Here is what I know for sure: that doesn’t look healthy. And it’s frankly not a look worth celebrating or holding up as any kind of ideal for women her age or any age.

People will scream at me: STOP BODY SHAMING.

I’m not. But I’ll say this, Demi was never emaciated in her hey day, and this is not her natural frame and it is deeply wrong for the press to hold this up as an ideal (as it was wrong to hold up morbid obesity as “healthy at any size”).

Here’s old school, just starting out Demi:

I love it! I know . . . everyone who is famous gets more particular in curating their image and look as they get famous. And Demi has always fallen prey somewhat to extremes in body crafting. Is there anyone with more body manifestations than Demi?

She had the muscular body and bald head in “GI Jane.” That was tough and kind of badass.

And then she had the big giant boob implants in “Striptease.” Both of these looks were from the late 90s.

Then she got the big giant boobs out and seems to have traded them in for smaller more tasteful ones.

So it’s not like she hasn’t chased body trends in the past. And let’s face it, these Hollywood star(lets) are not the most secure in themselves. Their self-esteem is so deeply tied up in their appearance it’s hard to say if they even have any self-regard without being fawned over for their looks.

But I do find this especially disappointing as a Demi fan in my youth (big “St. Elmo’s Fire” fan, with Demi’s character being kind of my favorite). She was so beautiful when she was younger, with the kind of normal, relatable body that millions of us actually appreciated. In the ’80s and ’90s she wasn’t rail-thin or waifish; she had curves, strength and presence. Or seemed to.

When she went full buff and muscular in G.I. Jane she was bucking the prevailing Kate Moss skinny trend of the time. I so appreciated that. She showed that women could be powerful and fit without disappearing into the “heroin chic” aesthetic that dominated runways and red carpets. That version of Demi felt real and aspirational in a grounded way. Perhaps it was just as curated and fake but at least it was healthy!

So why pivot now, at this stage of life, at 63, toward the exact opposite extreme? It’s hard not to wonder what shifted.

We’ve somehow swung from the body-positivity and “healthy at any size” era straight back to the waif-like, anorexic creatures of the ’90s and early 2000s. Why can’t we just be normal? Haven’t we learned anything?

And the deepest irony of all: hasn’t Demi watched her own movie? “The Substance” —the 2024 body-horror film that she starred in and produced — is a brutal takedown of Hollywood’s refusal to let women age, of the grotesque lengths we go to chase youth and impossible beauty standards. I hated the movie for precisely this reason — Demi was not the right PR emissary for this message. She literally is the victim not the hero. But she was positioned in PR for the film as the victor — triumphing over Hollywood’s absurd and dangerous beauty standards for women. I also hate the genre “body horror” and I think it’s dumb, so there is that.

The film shows exactly what happens when you reject aging gracefully and chase a younger, thinner version of yourself. Apparently the message didn’t land with Demi though she pretends it did. In her case though, the industry and societal pressure has clearly won. It’s a shame to watch someone who once stood against the tide now seem to surrender to it.