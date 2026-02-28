Demi Moore is making headlines at Milan Fashion Week for her radically altered appearance. While headlines are focused on her new bob haircut, it’s her weight — she is VERY thin — that is what is really altering her appearance. And not in a good way, in my opinion.

Here’s what she looks like:

I criticized the whole thing on X:

And this made some of my followers mad. They’re mad I’m not supporting all women as they think I claim to. That I'm being mean to Demi Moore. I am disappointing them as a champion for women by criticizing another woman.

But I’ve never claimed to champion all women and I’m certainly critical of women who harm other women.

Here’s what some folks had to say:

And here.

Let me explain:



First off, I’m criticizing the media for ignoring an obvious eating disorder, thus normalizing it. After years of “body positivity” we’re seemingly back to an era of Ozempic-fueled anorexia as the ideal. Not good.



She’s not unrecognizable here because of a haircut. It’s because of her 12-year-old’s frame. She’s never looked like this. I do hope she isn’t ill. But I suspect the O.



Secondly, I don’t support all women and never claimed to. I don’t support women who want to allow men into women’s sports, for instance. I think Megan Rapinoe is doing harm to women’s sports (and to women), by advocating for men being allowed to play them. I will criticize her all day long. If women advocate for policies that harm women, I will criticize them. They aren’t beyond my critical thinking just because they are women.