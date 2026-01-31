The first “detransitioner” medical-malpractice case to go to trial resulted in a $2 million dollar verdict against the medical professionals who approved a double mastectomy for Fox Varian when she was only 16.

I’ve long said that this whole things ends when the wave of detransitioners is simply too big to ignore. What will make them impossible to ignore is payouts such as the one in the Fox Varian case.

Somewhat analogously, in corporate America for the last 10 years or so CEOs and other executives adopted wokeness as a stance because it got them props and snaps and points for being good guys (which obscures the naked greed). It also got them money — it was a marketing strategy. That’s it. Whether they were aware of it or not, these stances were taken to curry favor with the wokists and avoid being cancelled, especially when you’re not woke enough cancellations were rampant beginning in 2020.

This is the hypocrisy of corporate woke-ism.

But, as I’ve also long said, these executives like money more than props for being virtuous. And if they have to pick, they’ll choose money every single time. They aren’t about to sacrifice their multi-million dollar bonuses for good guy “progressive” bona fides.

The same is true for these gender doctors. Once the threat of multi-million dollar lawsuits is real, they will stand down from these mutilating procedures. They will suddenly see the light — and realize that most of these kids are just confused adolescents who have been fed a line of bullshit about “gender dysphoria.” The medical professionals will desist — and return to first do no harm principles.

Sadly, this will not happen until the tsunami of detransitioners comes forward and successfully sues their doctors. The harm to the children’s bodies cannot be undone, but these brave souls will stop these procedures from hurting other young people.

This case, to my mind, marks the beginning of that process.

More about the case

On January 30, 2026 a jury found a psychologist and surgeon liable for malpractice after they advocated for and performed a double mastectomy on a 16-year-old girl who identified as “transgender.” The plaintiff, Fox Varian, no longer identifies as “trans.”

The Fox Varian case (formally Fox Varian v. Kenneth Einhorn PhD, Carmel Psychological Associates, P.C., Simon H. Chin MD, Caremount Medical, P.C.) was filed on May 15, 2023, in Westchester County Supreme Court, New York.

Varian (now 22 years old), alleged that her psychologist (Kenneth Einhorn) and plastic surgeon (Dr. Simon H. Chin) negligently facilitated her “transition” by recommending and performing a double mastectomy in 2019 when she was only 16, without adequate psychological evaluation, informed consent, or exploration of alternatives. (There can be no such thing as “adequate” evaluation for such an unnecessary and egregiously harmful procedure, but we’ll get there with some time.)

Varian began identifying as “trans” at age 13, started seeing the psychologist at 14, and received a surgery recommendation after only a few sessions. She detransitioned at age 19, citing regret over the irreversible procedure and its physical and emotional impacts.

From the story in the Epoch Times:

The jury found that in many respects the surgeon and psychologist had skipped important steps when evaluating whether she should go forward with the surgery and had not adequately communicated with each other. These missteps were a “departure from the standard of care.”

The adults in Fox’s life feared that she would commit suicide, because that is what they were told would happen by her medical team.

Varian’s mother, Claire Deacon, testified that she was against the surgery, but consented out of fear her daughter would commit suicide if she didn’t get it. Einhorn increased that worry, she told the court. Defense attorneys countered that Varian had made similar threats on multiple occasions, and that ideas of self-harm didn’t come from her therapist.

Varian’s $2 million in damages includes $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering and $400,000 for medical expenses.

The case did not challenge the appropriateness of such “care” of minors, rather stated that it was not appropriate in Fox’s specific case.

What Makes This a Landmark Case

This ruling marks the first time a detransitioner has taken a medical malpractice lawsuit related to “gender-affirming care” to trial and secured a jury verdict in their favor.

It challenges the prevailing standards in “gender affirming care” for minors, and highlights the potential liabilities for medical providers. It is a breakthrough in holding medical professionals accountable, potentially opening the door for similar lawsuits amid growing debates over the ethics and long-term effects of such destructive interventions.

It does seem that the “dam has broken” on these unchecked practices.

Where It Took Place

The case was tried and decided in the Westchester County Supreme Court, located in White Plains, New York (a suburb of New York City). White Plains serves as the county seat for Westchester County.

Specific details about the individual jurors in this case are not publicly available. However, juries in Westchester County Supreme Court are drawn from the county’s registered voter and driver’s license pools, reflecting the local demographics.

Westchester County (population approximately 1 million as of recent estimates) is diverse, affluent, highly educated and solidly Democratic:

Racial/Ethnic Composition : About 50% non-Hispanic White, 17% Black or African American, 6% Asian, 1% American Indian/Alaska Native, and 28% Hispanic or Latino (of any race).

Other Demographics : Median age around 43; 51% female; over 50% of adults hold a bachelor’s degree or higher; median household income exceeds $100,000, making it one of the wealthiest counties in the U.S.

Political Makeup: Historically Republican-leaning in the mid-20th century, but now solidly Democratic, with strong liberal tendencies in suburban areas near New York City. Westchester has more than twice as many Democrats as Republicans. Only 19% of its voters are GOP.

The verdict in favor of the plaintiff in a Democratic-dominant, progressive area like Westchester County — known for its educated, diverse, and liberal population — says that concerns about the risks of “gender-affirming” surgeries for minors resonate across political and demographic lines. This pointedly indicates shifting public opinion, where even jurors from a blue-leaning suburb will prioritize evidence of medical negligence when children’s bodies are mutilated in the name of a pernicious ideology.

This is not an “alt-right” thing, as the legacy media and activists have claimed. This is a normal human being thing. People don’t take kindly to cutting healthy body parts off of children, destroying fertility and sexual function before these children can even appreciate what those things are.

It also points to vulnerabilities for healthcare providers nationwide, as successful claims will likely encourage more lawsuits and increase insurance costs.

This is a huge win for patient protections and for basic reality.

I have zero doubt — history will not look kindly on the lies that were fed to children and their parents in the name of “gender affirming care.” This will eventually be looked upon in the same way as lobotomies and recovered memory. But worse. It impacted children. Destroyed their bodies and future fertility.

And no one but the doctors held accountable in the courts (who cannot escape blame) will acknowledge they once enthusiastically supported these sex and reality rejecting practices.