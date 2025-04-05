Abigail Wilson, a professional disc golf athlete, walked off the course during the Music City Open in Nashville yesterday over her concerns about a trans-identifying male player in the competition. She says she was warned against speaking out.

When she stepped up to compete, she bent her arm back to throw, then lowered her disc and walked away from the tee area.

She said:

“Females must be protected in our division. This is unfair. I refuse to play.”

The trans-identifying male disc golfer who goes by Natalie Ryan was set to play in the women’s division. Ryan defeated the world’s number one ranked female competitor, Kristin Tattar, in 2022.

I don’t know anything about disc golf except that it is growing in popularity. And I don’t know anything much about Abigail Wilson except that she is part of a growing movement of women who have had enough. And they are standing up.

She said: “Today I most likely ended my career and that is okay because this is bigger than me.”

I couldn’t love this more. Wilson is a hero. Love all of these women. This is how it ends. We have a long way to go. We need more. But this is the way.