I used to adore Ethan Hawke. In the 1990s, he was the quintessential Gen X poster boy — disaffected, unkempt, downright dirty. To young 20-something me, it read as utterly authentic and representative of my own malaise and resentment in my early adulthood.

His role as Troy Dyer in Reality Bites (1994) captured the spirit of a generation grappling with post-college disillusionment, corporate sellouts, and the search for meaning amid irony and slacker vibes. Hawke’s tousled hair, flannel shirts, and brooding monologues about authenticity versus commercialism embodied our ethos. Watching the movie you could smell the cigarette smoke and musty clothes wafting off of him.

He wasn’t just acting; he seemed to live it, a dirty-haired philosopher king of the MTV era. Films like Before Sunrise (1995) further cemented his appeal, portraying him as a wandering intellectual whose charm lay in his vulnerability and rejection of mainstream success.

I loved those movies.

But somewhere along the way, Hawke morphed from playing the voice of a generation to believing he was one. This shift became evident in his forays into writing. His novels, such as The Hottest State (1996) and Ash Wednesday (2002), seemed earnest but oozed self-indulgence with clunky over-written prose.

When the The Hottest State came out, I bought it. I don’t even remember what it was about but I remember thinking it was awful. The product of someone who thought he could write because he’d read some books. And because the people he hung out with didn’t read books — certainly not the classics — he thought the mere fact that he read them made him an intellectual. His book was so bad. But the reviews weren’t, evidence of his pop culture status — even book reviewers pretended it had merit. It didn’t.

He even made a movie based on the book and NPR decided it was pretty good. I didn’t see it but I can’t image it actually was. Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 52% from viewers.

Critics have noted his books’ autobiographical leanings, with Hawke drawing heavily from his own life experiences, including his marriage to Uma Thurman. More recently, books like A Bright Ray of Darkness (2021) continued this trend, blending fiction with memoir-like reflections on acting and personal turmoil. While some praised his vulnerability, others saw it as navel-gazing — Hawke positioning himself as a profound thinker rather than the thespian who plays thinkers on the screen. He seemed to forget that his cultural cachet stems from his roles, not real-life wisdom.

Playing an intellectual doesn’t make him one in real life.

Today, Hawke resides in Brooklyn, that bastion of hipster intellectualism, where he cultivates an image of the enlightened artist. He directs films, writes essays, and opines on everything from literature to spirituality.

He sent his now grown children from his marriage to Uma Thurman to the prestigious Saint Ann’s in Brooklyn. He also sends his younger kids there — those with his second wife and former nanny.

The children of Maggie Gyllenhaal also attended Saint Ann’s. As did artist Lena Dunham, Jean-Michel Basquiat, designer Zac Posen, and actor Jennifer Connelly. Reportedly Ellen Barkin’s kids went there too. This is not where regular people send their kids. He is not a man of the people, as he wants us to believe.

