On this Father’s Day, The New York Times opted not for stories of steadfast dads coaching soccer teams, learning to be more sensitive and in touch with their emotions than their dads were or passing on hard-earned wisdom across generations.

No, no . . . instead, it published a guest “essay” in comic form titled “To My Daughter, My Gender Was Never Complicated.” Penned by Zach Ellams (a woman who identifies as a trans man) with illustrations by Hannah Jacobs, the piece recounts how “fatherhood” supposedly helped Ellams overcome shame related to “transitioning.”