Let’s lighten the mood a little.

I just saw this tweet from J.K. Rowling.

The responses describing other bad first dates are entertaining. And appalling.

Like this one:

I went on a lot of first dates after I got divorced. I was very sad for a while, for about a year. When I didn’t have my kids, I mostly cried. And worked, to distract myself.

Then I decided I wanted to meet someone and that I’d need to date. I was in my early 40s and had two children. I wasn’t going to hang out at bars. I decided to do the on-line dating thing.

On the days my ex had the kids, I went on dates. Usually a coffee. Sometimes a drink in the early evening. If I were to estimate, I went on about 40 first dates. I had to learn how to do it. I’d never dated before, really. I met my ex when we were in our mid-20s. I was 25, he was 24. We were hanging out with friends. He worked with one of my roommates. There was hanging out. Then we were a couple. There wasn’t courting or dating, per se. And I’d not had a real boyfriend before that. I mean, there was a high school boyfriend. And he did actually take me on a first date — for ice cream. Which is too cute for words, if I think about it.

But dating was new for me in my early 40s. And I had to learn to do it. I’m glad I did.

And, as I do most things, I made it my mission.

I signed up for match.com. (This was in the days before the “sex apps” like Tinder. Or when they were pretty much only for gays. I’m glad I missed all that.)

When the returns on match.com proved underwhelming (not the quantity, rather the quality) I signed up for J-date, which is for Jewish people. I don’t know why I thought my luck there would improve. It didn’t.

Eventually I stopped the on-line dating altogether. I told my therapist at the time that I wanted to meet someone, to get married again, but that the on-line thing wasn’t working. He said: Do things you love. And you’ll meet someone.