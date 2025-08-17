Last night I watched the new 3-part docuseries on Netflix about the reality TV show that ran for 18 seasons called The Biggest Loser. The series is called Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser.

Spoiler alert: a reality show that made weight loss a competition and gamified the results (the person who lost the most weight won a lot of money) wasn’t entirely ethical. Also, the goal was great TV not deep caring and empathy for the contestants. Can you believe it?!

I watched the show when it ran — not the entire run but a good chunk of the seasons. I was into some reality TV — Survivor early years, was a fave. I shunned what I would consider the dumber ones like Real Housewives but they are all dumb, I know. But they were entertaining to me and 30 million others — which is the number of viewers who tuned in for each episode of the first five seasons of Survivor.

The Biggest Loser premiered in 2004 and ended its run in 2016. It was a massive hit. At its peak in 2009, over 13 million people tuned in to the finale. There simply aren’t many shows that capture the public’s attention in this way anymore. At least not people tuning in at the same time for an airing. Super Bowl and The Academy Awards are about it. 330 million people have watched the various seasons of Squid Game but not all at the same time.

The Biggest Loser was one of those so-called water cooler shows that people tuned in for then discussed at work the next day.

I was one of them.