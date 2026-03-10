In a powerful act of defiance amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Iranian women’s national soccer team stood silently during their national anthem before their opening match at the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia on March 2.

Facing South Korea at the Gold Coast Stadium, every player remained stoic, lips sealed, in what was interpreted as a protest against the Islamic Republic’s regime. This marked their first international outing since the outbreak of war, drawing global attention and applause from the crowd after South Korea’s 3-0 victory.

The backlash was swift and severe. Iranian state television, influenced by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, branded the players “traitors” and “enemies of the state.” Commentator Mohammad Reza Shahbazi declared that “anyone who takes a step against the country under war conditions must be dealt with more severely,” labeling their silence the “height of shamelessness and betrayal.”

Reports emerged of threats to players’ families, with fears of imprisonment, execution, or house arrest upon return. In subsequent matches, the team sang the anthem, reportedly under duress, highlighting the regime’s iron grip.

As of March 9, 2026, following their elimination, five players — Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, Atefeh Ramazanzadeh, and Mona Hamoudi — defected from their Gold Coast hotel, seeking asylum in Australia. They were granted humanitarian visas by Immigration Minister Tony Burke, allowing them to live, work, and study safely in the country, now under police protection after escaping team handlers.

The remaining players face grave danger if they return to Iran, including potential persecution and death. Protests in Australia, including crowds chanting “save our girls” and storming the team bus, underscored international solidarity.

These Iranian women are so brave. They are true heroes.



One has to believe they knew when they refused to sing the anthem that they were making themselves and their families targets of the regime.



One has to believe that their families said Do it. This is your shot. Do it. And that the families have already suffered the consequences of releasing their daughters into the world.



Thinking about it makes me cry. They’re so courageous. True freedom fighters.



And where are all the so-called feminist athletes speaking up in their defense?

Nowhere to be found.

They don’t know true courage. They’re frauds. Megan Rapinoe can’t even offer a modicum of support for these female athletes. A tweet? A post? A comment? Instead she chooses to take offense about a dumb locker room joke by the President when the Men’s USA Ice Hockey team won gold. Sure, it was a joke that didn’t land particularly well. But it was a joke. And I think more directed at himself than anything. That’s how she chooses to “take a stand”?

Megan Rapinoe calls herself a feminist. She thinks she is principled. That she stands with women. Please.

We don’t know this kind of courage. We can’t even fathom it.

Pray for these girls and their families.