I have four children. It’s a lot for a city-dwelling former leftie like myself.

My first pair of kids were born when I was 31 and 33. A normal time to have kids. I’d been married just a few months when I found out I was pregnant with my first. Not planned, not ideal. But oh well. Life happens.

He is 25 now and lives in Brooklyn.

Even though the first came as a surprise, I decided he needed a sibling close enough in age that they could be close. So I had my next at 33, and they are about 2 1/2 years apart. And live about as many blocks apart in Brooklyn, today. I get to see them pretty often when I go to New York for work.

I figured I was done then. Two in my early 30s. They were relatively easy pregnancies — but all pregnancies are hard really, aren’t they? My husband (at the time) didn’t want more. So even though I got an itch in my later 30s, we didn’t do it. Honestly, my wanting another was probably driven by that old cliche, have another kid to fix the marriage. Or maybe I wanted a girl just a little bit. Who knows.

I got divorced at 41. After a year of crying and mourning the loss of the life I thought I was going to have, I decided I wanted to meet someone. I’d not had that loving and enduring partnership that I just knew was in the cards for me. That I both wanted and deserved (who doesn’t deserve it, right?)

So I started dating like it was my job. But it wasn’t until I gave up match.com and JDate that I met my now husband, in real life (of all places). We met at a bookstore, which is fitting for us. The event was a reading of a new book written by a mutual friend of ours. The writer ended up marrying us in 2017.

But my next pair of kids came before the marriage. (I resisted getting married again but my husband won me over on the idea, eventually). I’d planned to meet someone who had had his kids already, pair up and enjoy my new blended family. That isn’t what happened. Best laid plans . . .

I met someone who had never been married and wanted children. So we had two before I agreed to get married. I was in my mid/late forties and despite the ease with which I became pregnant in my 30s, these two required significant medical assistance. They are 11 and 9 now.

So I’ve got four kids, widely spaced apart: 25, 22, 11, 9.

Because I was divorced, the older two split their time between my house and their dad’s from the time the oldest was 10.

I should be used to not having them with me all the time. But it never gets easier.